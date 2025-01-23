Egg Prices Catapult Into 'Blue-Sky Breakout' As Bird Flu Sparks Worsening Shortage

An ongoing and devastating avian influenza outbreak has severely dented the nation's egg-producing hen population, driving wholesale prices into record-high territory and far surpassing the price explosion seen a few years ago when the bird flu first emerged. This is an alarming trend, and egg prices at the supermarket will likely rise further in the weeks and months ahead.

The latest wholesale data from Urner Barry shows that the price for a dozen eggs has jumped to a record high of $5.4, exceeding the previous peak of $4.65 set in December 2022. Rising wholesale prices are expected to continue pressuring supermarket prices higher.

According to the USDA's bird flu dashboard, 15.5 million birds across the Lower 48 have been infected by avian influenza over the last 30 days.

About 20 million egg-laying hens died in the fourth quarter of 2024 because of the escalating health crisis, denting the nation's egg-laying population.

"Unlike in past years, in 2024, all major production systems experienced significant losses, including conventional caged, cage-free, and certified organic types," USDA wrote in a report earlier this month.

The end result is this:

Well, the egg shortage is definitely real. pic.twitter.com/rI9kRqVGRR — Brad Stephenson (@Shuttlecock) January 23, 2025

tf is this shit at my grocery store? egg shortage? for real? pic.twitter.com/2Jri48UQv7 — Chaos In Roswell (@ChaosInRoswell) January 22, 2025

Apparently there’s an egg shortage now.. $10 a dozen and limits 😭 wtf man pic.twitter.com/Q66k0csxrq — Tazz (@bitcointazz) January 22, 2025

Readers may want to consider building or purchasing chicken coops to secure their own egg supply, as shortages are expected to persist. Additionally, a growing trend among some Americans involves sourcing clean food from mom-and-pop farms or utilizing their own land for food production. It may be time for folks to shift away from toxic food supply chains controlled by mega-corporations.