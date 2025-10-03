Fire At U.S. West Coast's Most Important Refinery Contained 

A massive fire erupted overnight at one of the largest and most critical refineries on the U.S. West Coast, which supplies 20% of Southern California’s motor vehicle fuels and 40% of its jet fuel.

On Thursday night, Chevron’s El Segundo refinery suffered an explosion, though official statements on what sparked the fire remain limited. Local media reported early Friday that the blaze had been contained.

#BREAKING: A possible explosion and massive fire erupts at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo. Towering flames and billowing smoke can be seen for miles all around the Southland. Watch live now: https://t.co/s1qJkPxxzV Complete update - Tonight at 11 from ABC7. pic.twitter.com/i26bwXBNkO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 3, 2025

Here’s why Chevron’s El Segundo refinery is so critical to the region:

Capacity & Output : Processes around 290,000 barrels per day. It supplies about 20% of all motor vehicle fuels and 40% of the jet fuel consumed in Southern California.

Importance: Its proximity to LAX makes it a vital hub for jet fuel supply, and its scale makes it critical for gasoline and diesel distribution across the region.

Early indications from analysts familiar with the refinery suggested to Reuters that the fire would have a limited impact on the broader oil market, but could lead to a rise in jet fuel prices.

The refinery’s total storage capacity is about 12.5 million barrels, held in a massive on-site tank farm.

As the smoke clears, the question is what disruptions will materialize - something that will likely become clearer later today.