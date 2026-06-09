Flesh-Eating Cattle Screwworm Spreads Beyond Texas As USDA Accelerates Eradication Push

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed three more New World screwworm (NWS) cases, bringing total detections to five and heightening concerns that the flesh-eating pest, once eradicated in the 1960s, could threaten the nation's already strained cattle industry.

The latest NWS cases include three calves and a goat in Texas, along with a small dog in Lea County, New Mexico, marking the first confirmed case in that state, according to the USDA. The dog had not traveled to Mexico or Texas, prompting authorities to investigate the surrounding property for fly larvae that feed on living flesh rather than dead material.

"Over the past week, USDA has identified and expeditiously confronted four confirmed detections of NWS. While we address these instances that require immediate attention, and continue to sample suspected cases, we are simultaneously working to eradicate the pest entirely," Dudley Hoskins, the USDA's marketing and regulatory undersecretary, said in a statement.

The first NWS cases were discovered last week in calves a few miles apart in South Texas:

The second case:

Cases were announced Monday in a calf in La Salle County, southwest of San Antonio, and in a goat in Gillespie County, west of Austin.

RELEASE: USDA Confirms Two Additional Cases of New World Screwworm in the United States



A calf in La Salle County, TX and a dog in Andrews County, TX.https://t.co/nzWMQzDHjU — New World Screwworm Rapid Response (@Screwworm_RR) June 8, 2026

University of Florida entomologist Edward Burgess told AP News that new NWS cases may emerge in the coming days and weeks, but that does not necessarily mean the pest is spreading.

"When that first case is seen, everyone is being vigilant and their eyes are on it more intensely," Burgess said. "And when you are looking for something, you are more likely to see it."

Well...

USDA TO TRIAL IVERMECTIN IN FEED TO CONTROL SCREWWORM IN WILD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 8, 2026

IVERMECTIN KILLS NEW WORLD SCREWWORMS IN BOTH HUMANS AND ANIMALS



LIVESTOCK: 12 studies found 97%+ prevention of New World screwworm infestation in cattle wounds



HUMANS: Documented complete larval elimination in severe oral and eye socket infestations



"Horse paste” wins again. https://t.co/daZg7wgaim pic.twitter.com/3v1SnvoJMx — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) June 8, 2026

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins explained on Monday the USDA's "War on Screwworm" plan to eradicate NWS.

🧵 Sec. Rollins outlines @USDA’s aggressive response to New World Screwworm:



USDA is rapidly expanding sterile fly production and dispersal capacity, a core pillar of the federal eradication strategy.



A dispersal facility in South Texas was launched last year, and tens of… pic.twitter.com/g998W7fy78 — New World Screwworm Rapid Response (@Screwworm_RR) June 8, 2026

The rising number of NWS cases in the U.S. poses a threat to the nation's cattle herd if the spread runs rampant, especially with herd size already at a 75-year low, beef prices at record highs …

…and meatpackers under pressure from fewer and more expensive animals. We recommend that readers review the note from Goldman analyst Thiago Bortoluci on NWS.