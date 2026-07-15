Fort Knox Standoff: Bessent Says All The Gold Is There, Says America 'Used To Be Backed' By It

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has once again assured the public that America's gold reserves remain fully intact, pushing back against years of speculation surrounding the legendary vaults at Fort Knox. In a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters that aired Monday night, Bessent reiterated his standing assurance that every ounce of the nation's bullion is "present and accounted for" - while making no plans to visit the Kentucky depository himself.

"I am happy to say all gold is present and accounted for. The U.S. has the largest pile of gold in the world, over a trillion dollars, at current market value," Bessent told Watters.

FORT KNOX GOLD CONFIRMED 🚨



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says all US gold is present and accounted for.



Over $1 TRILLION in gold.



The largest gold pile in the world.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hr9LKBPlyd — Wall Street Gold (@WSBGold) July 15, 2026

His comments come amid renewed calls from lawmakers and gold advocates for a comprehensive, independent audit - the first large-scale public verification since 1974.

But as ZH contributor Phoenix Capital Research notes, Bessent prefaced his comment with something even more interesting...

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared on Fox News business yesterday. During the conversation with Jesse Waters, he made several key statements. One of them… “we [the $USD] used to be backed by silver, sometimes gold.” And a few moments later regarding Fort Knox… “all gold is present and account for… the U.S. has the largest pile of gold in the world, over a $1 trillion at current market value.”

Officially, the United States holds the world's largest gold stockpile, valued at more than $1 trillion at current market prices. According to Treasury data, the Fort Knox depository alone contains 147,341,858.382 fine troy ounces of gold - roughly 56% of the federal government's total reserves, and about 59% of the bullion held in the Mint's deep storage. Additional holdings are stored at West Point, Denver, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Also officially, no gold has left Fort Knox in any significant documented capacity since 1974, aside from limited testing samples. Bessent has said he has no plans to travel to Kentucky himself, pointing instead to the Treasury's annual internal verifications and offering to arrange a visit for any senator who asks.

The U.S. shifted to a pure fiat currency system in the 1970s, ending the requirement to back paper money with gold or silver.

Yes, what happened with the audit at Fort Knox? https://t.co/Xbh03T3TlK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 8, 2025

Book Value vs. Market Reality

A major source of public confusion lies in how the gold is valued on the government's books. Federal law still prices gold at the statutory rate of $42.2222 per fine troy ounce, frozen since 1973. At that rate, Fort Knox's holdings carry a book value of approximately $6.2 billion.

At spot prices that have recently traded near $4,500 per ounce, however, the same gold is worth on the order of $660 billion on the open market. This massive gap between accounting value and real-world worth continues to fuel debate over transparency and potential revaluation.

The National Gold Bullion Depository at Fort Knox

Bessent has repeatedly cited annual internal audits by the Treasury Department's Office of the Inspector General as proof the reserves are secure. These reviews reconcile records and conduct limited sampling of vault compartments rather than physically weighing and assaying every single bar. That said, Bessent addressed the idea of revaluing the US's gold last year while discussing sovereign wealth fund plans, stating it was "not what I had in mind."

The last major public inspection took place in 1974, when a congressional delegation and journalists were allowed inside. A smaller visit occurred in 2017 involving then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Kentucky lawmakers.

That decades-long gap has prompted sharp criticism. Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, which would require the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full independent audit of all U.S. gold holdings and repeat the process every five years. The bill has not advanced.

President Trump has kept the question alive himself. Asked in a May interview what happened to the Fort Knox audit he and Elon Musk once championed, Trump said: "I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime. I want to see if the gold is there, which I'm sure it will be."

Trump's 250th Anniversary Coins Move Forward

Bessent's remarks came in the same interview in which he showed off the Treasury's commemorative currency plans for America's 250th anniversary - and there are two distinct Trump coins in motion.

The first is a special 24-karat gold coin approved unanimously by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts in March 2026, depicting Trump from the waist up with his fists on a desk. Authorized under the Treasury secretary's statutory authority over gold coinage, it will be struck in an extremely limited run - reportedly just 47 pieces, each containing roughly $90,000 worth of gold - with no on-sale date yet set.

The second is a legal-tender $1 semiquincentennial coin bearing Trump's likeness, intended for circulation. On July 15, Bessent posted an image of it on X and announced that minting is moving ahead:

"As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the U.S. Mint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."

Federal law generally bars living persons from appearing on U.S. currency, and critics note the 2020 law the Treasury cites for the $1 coin prohibits living-person portraits on a coin's reverse. Bessent defended the plan to Watters directly: "As Treasury Secretary, I only have two mandates: The currency has to say, 'In God We Trust,' somewhere on it, and there cannot be an image of a living person," he said, distinguishing paper money from coinage. "During that 150th, there was a Calvin Coolidge coin. So, we can put living people's images on a coin." The coins are expected in limited quantities later in 2026 or into 2027, with a court fight over the circulating design considered likely.

Massie Compares To Rome

On Tuesday, Rep. Massie drew a historical parallel on X between pending U.S. coinage reforms and the currency debasement practiced by Roman emperors. He pointed to legislation that would allow cheaper metal alloys for nickels while preserving size, weight, and vending-machine compatibility.