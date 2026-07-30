Got Wood? These Are The World's Biggest Lumber Producers

From home construction and renovations to furniture and shipping pallets, lumber is one of the world’s most widely used building materials.

This graphic ranks the world’s biggest lumber producers by sawnwood output in 2024, using data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The World’s Top 30 Lumber Producers

The United States produced roughly 2.7 billion cubic feet of lumber in 2024, making it the world’s largest producer.

Rank Country Cubic Feet (2024) Global Share 1 🇺🇸 U.S. 2.7B 17.0% 2 🇨🇳 China 2.1B 13.7% 3 🇷🇺 Russia 1.3B 8.4% 4 🇨🇦 Canada 1.2B 7.9% 5 🇮🇳 India 847M 5.4% 6 🇩🇪 Germany 820M 5.2% 7 🇸🇪 Sweden 632M 4.0% 8 🇫🇮 Finland 388M 2.5% 9 🇧🇷 Brazil 344M 2.2% 10 🇦🇹 Austria 343M 2.2% 11 🇹🇷 Türkiye 333M 2.1% 12 🇯🇵 Japan 281M 1.8% 13 🇫🇷 France 271M 1.7% 14 🇨🇱 Chile 249M 1.6% 15 🇲🇽 Mexico 241M 1.5% 16 🇻🇳 Vietnam 203M 1.3% 17 🇹🇭 Thailand 198M 1.3% 18 🇨🇿 Czechia 167M 1.1% 19 🇧🇾 Belarus 162M 1.0% 20 🇵🇱 Poland 148M 0.9% 21 🇳🇿 New Zealand 147M 0.9% 22 🇷🇴 Romania 138M 0.9% 23 🇦🇺 Australia 133M 0.8% 24 🇦🇷 Argentina 132M 0.8% 25 🇺🇦 Ukraine 113M 0.7% 26 🇬🇧 UK 113M 0.7% 27 🇱🇻 Latvia 105M 0.7% 28 🇳🇴 Norway 95M 0.6% 29 🇪🇸 Spain 92M 0.6% 30 🇮🇩 Indonesia 78M 0.5% -- 🌐 World total $15.7B (Market Value) 100%

China ranked second with 2.1 billion cubic feet, followed by Russia and Canada. India rounded out the top five with nearly 847 million cubic feet.

Together, the top five producers account for more than half of global lumber output. Their scale reflects extensive forest resources, large sawmill industries, and steady demand from construction and manufacturing.

Europe has a deep bench of major lumber producers, with Germany, Sweden, and Finland leading the region. Sweden and Finland benefit from extensive managed forests and export-oriented sawmill industries, while Germany’s timber resources support its construction and manufacturing sectors.

Austria and France also rank among the world’s top 15, underscoring Europe’s importance to the global lumber supply.

China’s Lumber Industry Has Tripled Since 2004

Although the United States remains the world’s largest producer, China has recorded some of the fastest long-term growth.

Since 2004, the country’s lumber production has more than tripled as rapid urbanization fueled demand for housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure. China has also become the world’s largest processor and consumer of wood products, supplying everything from furniture to engineered wood used in manufacturing.

A Critical Global Building Material

Lumber demand is closely tied to housing construction, infrastructure spending, and manufacturing activity. As countries continue investing in new buildings and industrial capacity, a relatively small group of producers will remain central to the global wood supply.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the world’s 4.1 billion hectares of forest by region.