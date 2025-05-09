Here's What The World's Paying For Eggs

As the global population grows and demand for affordable protein increases, eggs remain a dietary staple. On average, people consume roughly 10 kilograms of eggs per year.

However, prices have spiked in recent years due to avian flu outbreaks and rising feed, fuel, and labor costs, which farmers are passing on to consumers. In just four years, egg prices in the U.S. have surged by 238%.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, explores what consumers are paying for a dozen eggs across major economies, based on crowdsourced data from Numbeo and official national statistics. Currency values are converted as of April 24, 2025.

Switzerland Tops the List

Switzerland tops the global chart, with consumers paying an average of $7.31 per dozen eggs—the highest price globally and nearly double what shoppers pay in neighboring Italy.

On the other hand, India offers the lowest egg prices, with a dozen costing just $0.97, reflecting broader affordability in emerging markets.

Rank Country Price (USD) 🥇 1 🇨🇭 Switzerland $7.27 🥈 2 🇳🇿 New Zealand $6.40 🥉 3 🇮🇸 Iceland $6.23 4 🇧🇧 Barbados $5.39 5 🇩🇰 Denmark $4.93 6 🇱🇺 Luxembourg $4.91 7 🇳🇱 Netherlands $4.76 8 🇦🇹 Austria $4.54 9 🇬🇷 Greece $4.39 10 🇸🇪 Sweden $4.34 11 🇳🇴 Norway $4.32 12 🇦🇺 Australia $4.27 13 🇺🇸 United States $4.25 14 🇫🇷 France $4.22 15 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago $4.20 16 🇮🇪 Ireland $4.20 17 🇺🇾 Uruguay $4.17 18 🇨🇾 Cyprus $4.17 19 🇮🇱 Israel $4.03 20 🇬🇧 United Kingdom $3.94 21 🇧🇪 Belgium $3.93 22 🇮🇹 Italy $3.93 23 🇩🇪 Germany $3.77 24 🇸🇮 Slovenia $3.69 25 🇸🇰 Slovakia $3.68 26 🇭🇷 Croatia $3.63 27 🇲🇹 Malta $3.63 28 🇨🇱 Chile $3.59 29 🇦🇱 Albania $3.58 30 🇨🇦 Canada $3.50

U.S. Prices Rise Amid Shortages and Policy Shifts

Egg prices in the United States climbed sharply through the end of the Biden administration (topping $8 per dozen), thanks to a combination of avian flu outbreaks, and supply chain disruptions drove costs higher, surpassing prices in many European nations and Canada.

The last few weeks, since President Trump took over, egg prices have tumbled back below $4 per dozen...

Emerging Markets Offer Relative Bargains

Despite global inflation, several emerging markets remain egg-price havens. In Brazil, Russia, and China, consumers pay under $2 per dozen, making eggs a highly accessible protein source for large populations.

