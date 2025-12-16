Hunting Season Opens: 18 Sanctioned Tankers Lurking In Venezuelan Waters

President Trump's gunboat diplomacy in the Caribbean, off Venezuela's coast, has the effect of a maritime blockade, disrupting oil flows to Cuba and to global markets via shadow-fleet tankers. The Trump administration calculates that choking off this oil trade could trigger cascading economic stress, first in Cuba and then in Venezuela, ultimately accelerating the end goal of regime change in Caracas.

The latest report from Axios shows that the Trump administration's seizure of a shadow-fleet tanker in the Caribbean is only in the early innings, with 18 sanctioned oil-laden ships currently in Venezuelan waters.

Last week, a US Special Forces unit seized the tanker Skipper, which was carrying crude contracted by Cubametales, Cuba's state-run oil trading firm.

The tanker was part of a dark fleet that shipped crude from Venezuela to Cuba and onward to Asia.

Samir Madani, co-founder of the firm Tanker Trackers, told Axios that of the 18 sanctioned oil-laden ships off the country's coast, eight are classified as "Very Large Crude Carriers" (VLCCs), such as Skipper, which can carry nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan crude. "It's quite a buffet for the U.S. to choose from," he said.

Given the unprecedented US naval presence in the Caribbean, mainly offshore of Venezuela in international waters, the Trump administration's theory of gunboat diplomacy centers on cutting off all support to Cuba. To do that, it follows the money, starting with oil flows via dark tanker fleets. Once those oil flows are disrupted, Venezuela falls, and then Cuba follows.

Axios quoted one Trump adviser as saying, "We have to wait for them to move. They're sitting at the dock. Once they move, we'll go to court, get a warrant, and then get them," adding, "But if they make us wait too long, we might get a warrant to get them there," in Venezuelan waters.

And gunboat diplomacy it is.