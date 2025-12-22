Leases For Five Offshore Wind Projects Suspended Over Radar-Related National Security Concerns

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business that the Trump administration will suspend leases for five wind farms under construction off the U.S. East Coast, citing national security concerns related to radar interference.

"Well, today we're sending notifications to the five large offshore wind projects that are under construction that their leases will be suspended due to national security concerns. During this time of suspension, we'll work with the companies to try and find a mitigation. But we've completed the work President Trump has asked us to do. The Department of War has come back conclusively that the issues related to these large offshore wind programs have created radar interference that creates a genuine risk for the U.S., particularly related to where they are in proximity to our East Coast population centers," Burgum told Bartiromo.

The offshore projects impacted by the lease suspensions include Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind, and Empire Wind 1, according to Bloomberg, citing an Interior Department statement.

The move is the latest in a series of efforts by the Trump administration to hinder uneconomical offshore wind power, which is currently locked in a legal battle.

"ONE natural gas pipeline supplies as much energy as these 5 projects COMBINED. POTUS is bringing common sense back to energy policy & putting security FIRST," Burgum wrote on X shortly after the interview on Fox Business.