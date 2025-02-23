Maryland Democrats' 'Extremist' Green Agenda Sparks Power Bill Crisis Crippling Households

Apocalyptic environmentalism by Maryland's far-left Democratic leadership in Annapolis has plunged the state into a severe energy crisis, with power bills doubling in some cases and 20% of households in Central Maryland now behind on payments.

The worsening power crisis was detailed at length in a note last year titled Maryland "Can't Import Itself Out Of Energy Crisis" Amid Urgent Need To Boost In-State Power Generation ...

The takeaway is that Maryland's far-left leadership is more focused on apocalyptic environmentalism—inherently de-growth and pro-inflation in nature—while also prioritizing illegal aliens over their citizens. This represents a major violation of their oath of office, which requires them to uphold the general welfare of citizens.

Marylanders are quickly learning that local elections matter. Electing far-left activists into positions of power who have no business being in managerial roles has severe consequences, and the most immediate one is the pocketbook.

This comes from the local media outlet WMAR:

1.3 million BGE electric customers in Central Maryland, just over half of them also paying for natural gas, and more than 264,000 of them are behind on their bills

Last August, Goldman Sachs warned clients about Maryland's deteriorating power grid situation: "After a series of auction delays and relatively low clears (see chart below), PJM capacity prices appear to have finally caught up with the generative AI data center load growth story that has been central to parts of PJM."

The headlines from local media outlets capture the power crisis of exploding power bills, which is not just figuratively crushing pocketbooks but also resulting in anger and disgust for Democrats who have failed the state.

If you search "Maryland power bill" on Facebook, you'll find many frustrated residents voicing their outrage ...

"Energy Bills are ballooning out of control due to EXTREMIST ENVIROMENTAL MANDATES!" Republican Delegate Brian Chisholm wrote on Facebook.

Resident Ronald Coster said: "The reason why our electricity bills are going so high,Maryland has to buy 40%of the power needed from surrounding states. Gov. Moore and the Democrat politicians will not allow new power plants."

Marylanders must discuss with their neighbors whether Annapolis lawmakers are incompetent or deliberately sabotaging the state by bankrupting their residents with toxic green inflationary policies.

A recent conversation with a major asset management firm in the region revealed that Maryland's financial situation is so dire that they no longer recommend the state's municipal bonds to their clients—and have even advised some clients to leave due to fears of out-of-control tax hikes.

On top of this all, Democrats and Gov. Wes Moore have placed the state in a death spiral with a budget crisis that has arrived and risks a "deep recession."

All you need to know about Wes Moore. Agent of Soros?

Here’s all you need to know about why Maryland is FORCING wind energy, EV mandates, higher taxes, @VinSchiraldi and illegal immigrants on us: pic.twitter.com/roCOI7RIeb — Wes Moore’s Bronze Star (@Patrick88297358) January 25, 2025

Maryland's financial troubles were festering under the surface well before Trump. The state's economy doesn't produce much but relies heavily on government services. Now, with DOGE draining the swamp and hundreds of thousands of federal workers being laid off, a perfect storm of pain has unfolded.

Maryland's conservatives in the House of Delegates have jumped into action to protect residents while Democrats are still focusing on making sure ICE doesn't arrest illegal alien criminals.

Can't make this up. Maryland Democrats are focusing on condoms for kindergarteners rather than tackling the power crisis.

Condoms for Kindergarteners — this is the priority of @mddems. Rather than supplying the grid with more power and lowering electric bills, or giving children stuck in failed schools a better option, Annapolis Democrats want to put condoms in kindergarten classrooms. Sad. pic.twitter.com/rpBog5jkgd — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) February 21, 2025

Marylanders are in for a period of pain—but that may be just enough to fuel grassroots efforts over the next election cycle or two to elect common-sense lawmakers who put "Maryland First."