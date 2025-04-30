NatGas Generators Rescued Spain From Net Zero Death After Power Collapse 

We want to congratulate Portugal and Spain for achieving net zero earlier this week, well ahead of the 2050 target.

Europe's dangerous and radical shift to unreliable net zero energy has been nothing short of a disaster and an embarrassment for the far-left liberals high in their castles in Brussels.

The progressives ramming green ideology down our throats seem completely divorced from reality, having steered the West toward a bleak future built on unreliable green energy—much of it sourced from China.

Ask Spain 🇪🇸 and Portugal 🇵🇹 how ‘Net Zero’ is going for them:



Zero Emissions

Zero Electricity

Zero Answers



Carney is a fool…doubling down on the instant replay. Canada 🇨🇦 is doomed. pic.twitter.com/lhdZzD88cZ — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) April 29, 2025

Meanwhile, China is rapidly expanding its reliable coal and nuclear power generation. One can't help but wonder whether leftist politicians are inadvertently sabotaging the very foundations of the West.

The inconvenient truth for Western liberals is that fossil fuel power generation is what restarted Spain's power grid after the worst power blackout in a generation.

"SPAIN's black start after the cascading power failure relied heavily on gas-fired and hydro generators to re-energise the grid and establish synchronism," commodities analyst John Kemp wrote on X.

SPAIN's black start after the cascading power failure relied heavily on gas-fired and hydro generators to re-energise the grid and establish synchronism: pic.twitter.com/cyx6IzDiLs — John Kemp (@JKempEnergy) April 30, 2025

Reform UK Party's Nigel Farage warned about the UK's risk of power blackouts because of insane liberals and their net-zero lunacy.

If we carry on with net zero lunacy, the lights will go out just like in Spain! pic.twitter.com/NN5XI671df — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 29, 2025

Leftists are insane.

Back to Kemp's X post, showing how natural gas power generation saved Spain's grid and provided the needed power for a restart, signifies the urgent need for all power grids across the West to boost fossil fuel power generation to avert blackouts.

Net zero has put many Western countries on a collision course for disaster. Thank the climate activist liberals.