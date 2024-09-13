Urgent Salvage Operation Planned To Avert Environmental Disaster From Burning Houthi-Hit Oil Tanker

The European Union's Operation Aspides naval force announced on X that a "new salvage operation" is set to begin in the coming days to tow the burning oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea to safety, with hopes of preventing an environmental disaster.

"On 12 September, the MV SOUNION remains on fire after it was attacked in the Red Sea. The vessel is currently anchored, not drifting and there are no signs of an oil spill from the main cargo hold," the EU's naval mission in the Red Sea, Aspides, wrote in a post.

EU naval force continued, "To prevent an environmental disaster, it is essential that public, private organizations and actors work closely together. This is why EUNAVFOR ASPIDES stands ready to facilitate a new salvage operation in the coming days by providing protection to the commercially chartered ships that will tow the ship to a safe location."

EU naval forces shared images of the Greek-registered tanker currently on fire with about a million barrels of crude oil on board. The tanker currently has no power following an Iran-backed Houthi attack last month.

One source told Reuters that two tugboats owned by a Greek-based salvage company are in the area and awaiting further instructions.

"There is an action plan in place and there is progress," another source said, adding, "The towing operation is expected to begin in the next two days."

Since October, Houthi rebels have launched over 80 attacks on commercial ships in the critical maritime chokepoint in the southern Red Sea, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.

The chaos has sparked global supply chain snarls for the shipping industry as commercial vessels are rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope.

Even more concerning is the Biden-Harris administration's failure of 'Operation Prosperity Guardian' to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security in the critical chokepoint.

Former Navy Seal and Blackwater founder Erik Prince said this failure shows America's "credibility and deterrence" has quickly eroded.