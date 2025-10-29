The Only Asset Down On The Year: Oil

Oil is back below $60, and CNBC’s @jimcramer just predicted an oil crash. It’s got to be the bottom. Time to buy oil and oil stocks. Also, low oil prices are great for precious metals mining stocks, so keep buying those too. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 10, 2025

Oil stocks seem to be the only cheap equities on the market, but does that mean they are going higher? Join ZeroHedge for an actionable deep dive into everything affecting the oil market, moderated by former energy trader and macro-podcaster Erik Townsend.

Wednesday night at 7 pm ET, we bring together three pre-eminent voices in global energy:

Arjun Murti (Partner, Veriten): With over 30 years on Wall Street, a former Partner and Co-Director of Americas Equity Research at Goldman Sachs and current Director at ConocoPhillips, Murti remains at the frontline of energy macro and policy.

Paul Sankey (Founder, Sankey Research): A former lead U.S. oil & refining analyst at Deutsche Bank, Sankey has earned multiple Institutional Investor rankings and spent his career dissecting global oil equities, refining cycles and capital-markets dynamics.

Mike McGlone (Senior Commodity Strategist, Bloomberg Intelligence): With more than 25 years in futures and commodity markets, McGlone drives commodity-market strategy at Bloomberg and offers deep insight into supply, demand and macro-commodity linkages.

They’ll each present differing but grounded views on key questions facing the market:

1. How are geopolitical events likely to affect prices?

2. Are technicals looking bullish or bearish?

3. Has the long-term investment thesis changed under the Trump era with Democrats notably quiet on the Green Transition which was supposed to arrive by 2030?

Oil Bears (paraphrasing): "When this chart I am publicly and regularly showing you of inventory build that everyone can see because we all have and love our Bloomberg Termimal shows up on a different chart of onshore inventories that is also readily found on our BBG Terminal, at… — arjun⚡️murti (@ArjunNMurti) October 28, 2025

