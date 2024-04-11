print-icon
print-icon

"Peak Coal? Hmm, How To Put It: No"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Apr 11, 2024 - 06:20 PM

Have you ever wondered why climate warrior Greta Thunberg rarely, if ever, protests China for being the world's biggest polluter? 

Instead, the child runs around the West, pushing climate misinformation and disinformation (see here) that sparks climate anxieties among the youth. 

Her latest climate stunt was in Hague. 

X users share our same questions...

Meanwhile, Greta is absent from discussing a new report from Global Energy Monitor, first reported by Bloomberg, that shows the world's coal-power capacity increased to a new record in 2023, mainly because China added new plants and a slowdown in retirements worldwide. 

Data from Global Energy Monitor shows the world's coal fleet increased by 2% to 2,130 gigawatts, with China accounting for nearly 66% of the increase, followed by Indonesia and India. 

Source: Bloomberg

Last year, China began constructing 70 gigawatts of new coal plants, which is almost 20 times the amount built in the rest of the world combined. 

"The recent surge in coal power development in China starkly contrasts with the global trend, putting China's 2025 climate targets at risk," said Qi Qin, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which contributed to the new report. 

The report noted that China added about 47 gigawatts of new coal plants last year and retired only 3.7 gigawatts. Indonesia added 5.9 gigawatts, and India added 5.5 gigawatts. 

Meanwhile, global capacity ex-China rose for the first time since 2019. This is a sign that peak coal has yet to be achieved. 

Given all this, the S&P Global Mining Reduced Coal Index has been range-bound since 2021.

Meanwhile, X user Wide Awake Media asks: "Why don't you ever hear Bill Gates, John Kerry, Al Gore, Greta Thunberg or any of the other climate con artists mention that?" 

The big question is why climate warriors ignore China and India, some of the world's largest polluters. 

0
Loading...