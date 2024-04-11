Have you ever wondered why climate warrior Greta Thunberg rarely, if ever, protests China for being the world's biggest polluter?

Instead, the child runs around the West, pushing climate misinformation and disinformation (see here) that sparks climate anxieties among the youth.

Her latest climate stunt was in Hague.

Good news…Greta Thunberg…a Paid WEF Actor….was just arrested with her Climate Communist Comrades in The Hague. pic.twitter.com/t3QPPfjcxJ — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 6, 2024

X users share our same questions...

Meanwhile, Greta is absent from discussing a new report from Global Energy Monitor, first reported by Bloomberg, that shows the world's coal-power capacity increased to a new record in 2023, mainly because China added new plants and a slowdown in retirements worldwide.

Data from Global Energy Monitor shows the world's coal fleet increased by 2% to 2,130 gigawatts, with China accounting for nearly 66% of the increase, followed by Indonesia and India.

Source: Bloomberg

Last year, China began constructing 70 gigawatts of new coal plants, which is almost 20 times the amount built in the rest of the world combined.

"The recent surge in coal power development in China starkly contrasts with the global trend, putting China's 2025 climate targets at risk," said Qi Qin, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which contributed to the new report.

The report noted that China added about 47 gigawatts of new coal plants last year and retired only 3.7 gigawatts. Indonesia added 5.9 gigawatts, and India added 5.5 gigawatts.

Meanwhile, global capacity ex-China rose for the first time since 2019. This is a sign that peak coal has yet to be achieved.

Peak coal? Hmm, how to put it: no.



The world added last year ~60 GW of coal-fired power capacity, the most since 2016 (China, that green champion, accounted for more than ⅔ of the increase), according to a new report.#CoalTwitter #energytransition https://t.co/quKjkd0tI2 — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) April 11, 2024

Given all this, the S&P Global Mining Reduced Coal Index has been range-bound since 2021.

The big question is why climate warriors ignore China and India, some of the world's largest polluters.