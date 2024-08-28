"Please Bring Signs": Marylanders To Protest AI Data Center Power Lines As Eminent Domain Threatens Small Farms 

A power line battle is unfolding across the Mason–Dixon, a demarcation line separating Pennsylvania and Maryland, as 10,000 Marylanders in a Facebook group are raising hell about failed 'green' energy policies by far-left Annapolis lawmakers. These policies now lead to the rising probability that eminent domain will be used to seize small farms to construct and expand transmission cables to increase load capacity to power new artificial intelligence data centers.

Developer Public Service Enterprise Group, or PSEG, is seeking to install 70 miles of new high-voltage power lines that zigzag through Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties in a project called the "Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project." The upgraded transmission lines will increase load capacity in the state by importing power from surrounding states, such as Pennsylvania, to power AI data centers in Frederick.

PSEG recently spoke with Fox Baltimore about their willingness to work with small farms to reach a mutual agreement on acquiring property rights. However, PSEG is prepared to invoke eminent domain if an agreement cannot be reached.

According to a recent note by ESG Legal Solutions, Maryland consumes about 40% more electricity than it generates. The note adds that "apocalyptic environmentalism" has led to the retirement of fossil fuel power generation and the reliance on increasing power imports from surrounding states.

"Solar energy, wind, and biomass are increasing but will not at any reasonable time replace that capacity or energy density; so, the state will import more electricity," ESG Legal Solutions said, adding the state "cannot import its way out of this predicament with ever-increasing electricity demand."

As a result of failed green policies and rising power demand, power bills in the region are set to skyrocket. Goldman notes...

Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 Facebook "STOP MPRP Community Group" members are fed up with Annapolis lawmakers over flawed green policies that are backfiring and morphing into an energy crisis in the state. Just remember that developing new NatGas generation down the street from the AI data centers could quickly solve the state's power problem and save the farms.

Members of the group are beginning to fight back. They plan to launch a demonstration on Thursday at the Maryland Data Center Summit at Frederick Community College. The goal is a show of force to the politicians and industry insiders attending the summit.

The flyer for the demonstration notes, "Remember: data centers = power lines." And how it should be expanded: "Remember: data centers = power lines = eminent domain."

What's happening in Maryland is also happening in other states.