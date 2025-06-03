Russia's Pipeline Gas Supply To Europe Rose In May

By Tsvetana Paraskova of OilPrice.com

Russia’s natural gas deliveries via pipeline to Europe jumped by 10.3% in May compared to April, data calculated by Reuters showed on Monday.

Last month, Russia’s gas giant Gazprom sent 46.0 million cubic meters of natural gas via the only remaining route to Europe – TurkStream, per the Reuters estimates based on data from Entsog, the European gas transmission group.

The deliveries in May compare to 41.7 million cubic meters per day that Russia supplied in April.

Year to date, Russia’s deliveries via TurkStream rose compared to the first five months of 2024—to 7.2 billion cubic meters this year, up from 6.6 billion cubic meters last year, Reuters’s calculations showed.

Russian gas supply via pipelines to Europe has slumped since 2022, after Russia cut off many EU customers from its gas deliveries, and Nord Stream stopped supplying gas to Germany, after Russia reduced flows and after a sabotage in September 2022.

Russian gas still accounts for more than 15% of the EU’s gas deliveries, including by pipeline and via LNG imports.

The EU has reduced the share of Russian gas imports, from 45% of all gas imports before 2022, down to 18% now, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the end of April.

Russian pipeline gas supply via Ukraine stopped on January 1, 2025, after Ukraine refused to negotiate an extension to the transit deal.

However, some European countries, including Hungary, continue to receive Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline via the Balkans.

Last month, the EU unveiled a roadmap to end dependency on Russian energy.

The roadmap calls for the EU to stop all imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027 by improving the transparency, monitoring, and traceability of Russian gas across the EU markets. New contracts with suppliers of Russian gas will be prevented and spot contracts (for immediate payment) will be stopped by the end of 2025, the European Commission said.