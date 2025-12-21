Track Seized Oil Tanker: Skipper Approaches Galveston Offshore Lightering Area

President Trump's gunboat diplomacy against Venezuela's autocratic leader, Nicolás Maduro, has moved full steam ahead. U.S. forces have seized two sanctioned "dark fleet" oil tankers, with the latest interception carried out during an early Saturday morning operation by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of Venezuela.

The first seizure occurred earlier this month, involving the VLCC Skipper, and sent shockwaves through the Caribbean region. At the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Skipper was en route to a U.S. port and that the United States intended to seize the oil.

However, with the second tanker now seized and its name yet to be released, Skipper had faded from the news cycle until now.

Research firm TankerTrackers provided an update on Saturday evening, indicating Skipper's location is about 1 day from Galveston, Texas.

"An update on SKIPPER (9304667): We are tracking her movements by satellite imagery (just to confirm the AIS data) and can see that she is about a day away from reaching GOLA (Galveston Offshore Lightering Area) where she will have to transfer her 1.85 million barrels cargo onto three smaller tankers in order to feed oil refineries in ports such as Houston," TankerTrackers wrote on X.

GOLA is a designated offshore zone in the Gulf of America, located several miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas, where large crude oil tankers, such as the Skipper, conduct ship-to-ship oil transfers known as lightering.

Given Leavitt's comments about the U.S. seizing Skipper's crude, we suspect the ship-to-ship oil transfer will take place at GOLA. In fact, when the tanker was just north of Saint Lucia in the eastern Caribbean Sea, we provided readers with a list of possible port calls in the Gulf of America.

We suspect yesterday's seizure of the sanctioned tanker will soon follow a similar path.

Trump's gunboat diplomacy is only ramping up. There will be more dark fleet oil tankers commandeered by U.S. forces, whose foreign policy objective is to accelerate regime instability in Caracas and materially weaken Cuba.