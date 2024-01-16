Train Crash Leaves South Africa's Coal Exports Throttled

Two freight trains collided on South Africa's main coal export railway along the country's east coast, resulting in significant disruptions that have throttled mineral shipments at a top maritime export facility.

Bloomberg reports state logistics company Transnet SOC Ltd. is trying to clear the tracks after two trains collided on Sunday outside Richards Bay.

The stretch of railway runs from mines in South Africa's Mpumalanga province to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, the continent's largest coal port. This disruption has already resulted in rail shipments to the port sinking to three-decade lows.

Major coal exporters, like Thungela Resources, Exxaro Resources, and Glencore, have been affected by the derailment.

Reuters said the rail disruption forced Thungela and Africa's biggest iron ore exporter, Kumba Iron Ore, to reduce output.

Rail shipments have plunged over the years as Transnet has been hit hard by vandalism (read: Second Major Railway Grinds To Halt In South Africa), derailments, equipment shortages, corruption, and adverse weather conditions.