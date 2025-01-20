Trump To Declare National Energy Emergency

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to unleash a flurry of executive orders later this afternoon, reportedly numbering around 200, to reignite his 'America First' agenda. On the energy front, Trump is expected to declare a national energy emergency to ramp up domestic crude oil and natural gas production to reduce power bill costs for all Americans.

Later this afternoon, hours after Trump is sworn in, his administration will immediately get to work by declaring a "national energy emergency." According to Bloomberg, citing numerous sources, Trump plans to unleash new oil and gas development on federal lands while reversing the Biden-Harris administration's de-growth climate regulations.

"While many of the executive actions will simply kick off a lengthy regulatory process, they're set to touch the full spectrum of the US energy industry, from oil fields to car dealerships," Bloomberg noted, adding, "They also underscore Trump's determination to reorient federal government policy behind oil and gas production, a sharp pivot from Biden's efforts to curb fossil fuels."

Sources familiar with the orders did not specify how many emergency energy orders the incoming administration would issue later this afternoon. The move underscores Trump's commitment to campaign promises, including reducing household energy costs.

In a separate report, an incoming White House energy adviser told Axios that energy executive actions will create "conditions that facilitate investment, that facilitate job creation, that facilitate the production of America's natural resources, and the result will be lower prices for the American people."

"National security is a key issue here," the adviser said, adding, "Energy is fundamental to our foreign policy, and reducing American energy production curtails our ability to exercise our foreign policies."

At the Capital One Arena on Sunday, Trump told thousands in the audience, "We're going to be using our emergency powers to allow countries and entrepreneurs and people with a lot of money build big plants, AI plants."

He continued, "We need double the energy that we already have, and it's going to end up being more than that."

One of the emergency orders focuses on boosting electricity generation across the nation's fragile grid amid soaring load growth forecasts through the end of the decade because of the surge in new AI data centers coming online.

In "The Next AI Trade," we shared with readers all the drivers of electricity demand growth (including how to profit from this trend) and explained that it's much more than just AI.

The incoming energy advisor continued: "We're in an AI race with the People's Republic of China and other nations."

"It's fundamental that we're able to produce the necessary electricity here in the United States so that we can win that race and protect our nation," the advisor added.

Axios highlighted that Trump is focused on expediting the construction of fossil fuel infrastructure, including pipelines. The incoming admin is also expected to roll back a slew of Biden-era 'green' policies:

A major slowdown of oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico and new bans in other coastal waters.

EPA greenhouse gas regulations on power plants, vehicles, and oil and gas infrastructure.

A "pause" on new LNG export licenses to major markets.

Restrictions on oil, gas and mineral projects in Alaska.

The big picture is that Trump's imminent energy executive orders will reverse the Biden-Harris administration's radical de-growth climate policies. These policies have been criticized for stifling US economic growth and stoking inflation while China ascends unabated.