Trump Reportedly Mulls Executive Order Protecting Gas Stoves From Radical Left's Green Crusade

Nearly two weeks after the Biden administration quietly finalized new climate rules targeting natural gas-powered water heaters—following years of far-left politicians and shady "green" nonprofits waging war against NatGas stoves under the guise of improving "indoor air quality"—President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly had enough of these games. He plans to issue an executive order to protect NatGas-powered appliances.

Reuters cites two sources familiar with Trump's executive order protecting NatGas-powered appliances, including water heaters, furnaces, ovens, cooktops, and dryers, from federal and state regulators who have been on a green crusade to eliminate them from new home construction, businesses, and/or new multi-family buildings.

Details of the executive order are still under discussion but are likely to mirror Congressional efforts to limit federal dollars for state and local initiatives that restrict gas-powered appliances or impose regulations that would increase their cost, the sources said.-RTRS

"It speaks volumes when an order from the White House is needed to stop our own government from banning natural gas furnaces and water heaters," Karen Harbert, president of the American Gas Association, an industry trade group, wrote in a statement to Reuters.

Harbert said, "Despite the illegal efforts to ban access and use of natural gas, our industry is hard at work to keep life essential energy affordable and reliable, especially during the extreme cold we are experiencing right now."

One day after Christmas, the Biden administration finalized new climate rules targeting NatGas water heaters. These new rules aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, aligned with broader climate change mitigation efforts.

While the war on NatGas-powered appliances appears to be part of a sinister de-growth climate change agenda, Kit Knightly, via Off-Guardian, recently explained there's a lot more to the story; in fact, he said the move is by an overreaching government to regulate indoor air quality that will eventually mean more mandatory "smart" technology devices will be put in homes for monitoring.

The World Economic Forum recently published a note titled "Indoor air pollution: What causes it and how to tackle it," which claims:

indoor air pollutants can now be detected with more precise, efficient, and compact sensors thanks to advances in environmental sensing technology. As a result, intelligent home systems may soon use sensors like these to keep track of indoor air quality and notify the ventilation system before dangerous levels are reached.

