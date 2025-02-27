Trump's Bold Plan: Boost Egg Imports To Reverse Biden's Bird Flu Blunder That Tanked Nation's Hen Population

The Trump administration is planning a significant increase in US egg imports to counter the Biden-Harris administration's questionable handling of the avian flu crisis. The previous administration's approach—mass culling of tens of millions of birds at commercial broilers with little consideration for the marketplace—has led to record-high egg prices. Ramping up egg imports temporarily should help alleviate sky-high prices.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told top officials at a Cabinet meeting that "Eggs are a disaster," adding, "We have to get the prices down, get the inflation down, the prices of eggs and various other things."

To do this, the US Department of Agriculture will import between 70 million and 100 million eggs over the next two months in an effort to cap egg prices. This initiative is part of a five-part plan, backed by $1 billion in funding, aimed at addressing the bird flu crisis and fixing the Biden administration's mass culling policies of these hens at commercial broilers that ignited prices at the supermarket.

Millions of birds at commercial broilers have been mass-culled as the nation's egg-laying laying hen population fell to its lowest level since 2016 last month.

One very questionable policy under the previous administration was the mass culling of egg-laying hens at commercial broilers without any countermeasure to offset plunging output . It almost seemed as if the administration intended for egg prices to skyrocket. Now, Trump is cleaning up the mess by boosting egg imports while implementing new domestic policies to contain the biosecurity threat.

Monday's print of the Urner Barry Egg Index EBP shows wholesale prices jumped to $7.59, a new record high. Since late Decemeber, wholesale prices have jumped to new record highs by the week, with reports of egg shortages nationwide.

According to the USDA's bird flu dashboard, 19 million birds across the Lower 48 have been infected by avian influenza over the last 30 days.

Dr. Robert Malone questioned Biden's bird flu approach, noting earlier this week:

Culling Chickens To Stop Bird Flu Isn't Working, Dr. Robert Malone Says https://t.co/puRhgDM7qD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 27, 2025

The key question everyone must ask is: Why was the Biden-Harris administration laser-focused on culling and decimating the egg-laying hen population nationwide, with no countermeasures to prevent egg price inflation? A war on food? Most likely...

This is deeply concerning—another reason readers should take control of their own food supply chains rather than relying on globalist mega-corporations.

