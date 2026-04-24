U.S. Wheat Futs Hit Two-Year High As Wall Street Sounds Alarm Over Drought Shock

Hard red winter wheat climbed to a two-year high by the end of the week, as our coverage of the drought shock now hitting America's Breadbasket raises serious alarm bells on commodity desks.

The concern is not just reduced crop yields and quality. It is colliding with fertilizer shortages and elevated diesel prices, creating a broader inflationary transmission channel that could work its way through the food supply and translate into higher supermarket prices down the road.

Hard red winter wheat rose another 1% on Friday, with gains for the week approaching 6%. Active futures contracts in Chicago are now at their highest level since June 2024. Contracts are up 28% on the year.

On Thursday, UBS analysts, led by Jonathan Pingle, told clients that the drought conditions impacting the U.S. agricultural belt rank among the worst in more than 130 years:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Palmer Drought Severity Index hit its highest level for March since records started in 1895, and March was the third-driest month recorded, regardless of time of year, behind only the famed 1930s Dust Bowl: July and August 1934. Water levels on the Mississippi look fine, as the seasonal lows are typically in the fall, but river levels in Memphis sit 24 feet below this time last year.