USDA Orders Raw Milk Testing Under Guise Of Bird Flu Amid War On Small Farms

Nationwide demand for raw milk has never been higher, as out-of-control bureaucrats in their ivory towers in Washington, DC, exploit bird flu outbreaks in dairy herds to financially crush small farms while ensuring that large-scale farms owned by mega corporations, which produce questionable/unhealthy food (hence America's obesity crisis), remain in control of the nation's food supply chain.

The latest overreach in the war on raw milk comes as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) ordered dairy farmers to work with the federal agency to test for bird flu (H5N1).

On Friday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote in a statement, "This new milk testing strategy will build on those steps to date and will provide a roadmap for states to protect the health of their dairy herds."

"Among many outcomes, this will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus' spread nationwide," Vilsack said.

The new testing mandate gives the federal government yet another foothold in controlling the nation's milk supply and moves one step closer to banning raw milk, all under the guise of combating "bird flu."

The FDA is out of control. They are targeting raw milk and going after RAW Farm in California, even though they have NO evidence of FOODBORNE transmission of bird flu. RAW Farm produces raw milk that exceeds better bacterial standards than pasteurized milk!

The federal government's war on raw milk, small farms, and the Amish is nothing new. However, it has escalated under the Biden-Harris regime as big gov't raced to put mom-and-pop farms out of business. It's all about federal agency capture (at the USDA and many other agencies) by the processed foods industrial complex, which views small farms as a competition threat.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearings to lead the Department of Health and Human Services next month, his views on 'Making America Healthy Again' through clean food have put the processed food industrial complex and big pharma on notice.

Headlines featuring 'raw milk' surged in corporate media after bird flu cases were detected at dairy farms earlier this year. However, following former President Trump's victory and the strong probability of RFK Jr. leading HHS, anti-raw milk rhetoric in corporate media exploded in just the last few weeks. Maybe the headlines are surging on bird flu cases - yet we believe this is more tied to the processed food industrial complex being absolutely terrified of Kennedy.

In addition to the soaring raw milk demand, Americans are waking up to the disturbing reality of how poisonous the nation's food supply chain has become. People are turning to small farms, including the Amish, for cleaner ag products—a move that has infuriated the bureaucrats and their friends in the processed food industrial complex.

The federal government's all-out war on small farms is pure insanity. However, the motive is not complex to understand when DC bureaucrats and their billionaire friends want to take over the nation's food supply chain.

Reject the processed food industrial complex. Source your food locally, start a victory garden, buy a chicken coop, get honey bees, and if you're really up for the challenge... buy cattle. Become ungovernable - and that starts by controlling your own food supply chain - not DC bureaucrats and their billionaire friends who want to eliminate cow farts with experimental vaccines.

Also, isn't it odd that DC bureaucrats did not push clean food trends and exercise to fix America's health crisis? Instead, DC elites resorted to their friends in pharma, pushing GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic. After all, exercise doesn't make the DC swamp and pharma money; every GLP-1 injection and kickbacks do.