Wheat Prices March Higher As Intensifying Black Sea Fighting Fuels Food Security Fears

Wheat futures are climbing after Ukraine's Black Sea ports came under renewed Russian fire, with three dry-cargo ships struck in recent days.

The attacks threaten grain exports from one of the world's most important agricultural regions, heightening concerns among UN officials that supply disruptions could reignite global food inflation.

Bloomberg reports:

A ship was damaged at Pivdennyi port and two more were hit near Odesa, according to a Defense Ministry post on Telegram. Earlier Thursday, Ukraine attacked the Russian Black Sea port of Taman, a key gateway for grain shipments, while Russia hit vessels in and around Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Black Sea Turmoil

The UN has warned that Russia’s attacks on Black Sea ports are increasing risks to global food security.



UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Kayoko Goto told the UN Security Council that a new wave of Russian strikes on Black Sea ports and merchant vessels poses a… pic.twitter.com/r68Ia7fi7P — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) July 28, 2026

With over 200 ships hit in the Azov and Black Sea this month, Russian Black Sea exports (and the revenue they bring) are being cut off.



And Russians now want to put guns and missiles on the remaining ships.



Slight problem: there aren't many operable cargo ships left to arm.🔥 pic.twitter.com/JnJFo417p7 — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) July 29, 2026

Earlier this week, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Kayoko Goto warned the UN Security Council that the Russian strikes on Black Sea ports and merchant vessels pose a serious risk to global food supplies.

"The consequences of this latest escalation are already visible in global agricultural markets," Goto explained.

She warned, "Further disruptions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as in other critical areas, could drive up freight, insurance, food and energy costs, with grave consequences for vulnerable and import-dependent developing countries."

Wheat futures rose as much as 3.9% on Thursday.

Last week, Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index (BCOMAGSP) climbed to a three-year high on conflict fears across the Gulf area and worsening Black Sea conditions. Read note here.

The UN's Global Food Index has trended higher over the last 2.5 years.

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