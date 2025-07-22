AG Pam Bondi Drops Charges Against Utah Doctor Who Issued Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

Via American Greatness,

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has dropped all charges against a Utah physician who was accused of issuing fake vaccination cards and destroying thousands of vials of mRNA vaccine.

58-year-old plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Moore was facing up to 35 years in prison after being charged with conspiracy to defraud the government; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey and dispose of government property; and aiding and abetting in those efforts by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ).

Moore was accused of throwing away $28,000 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccine and providing at least 1937 fraudulently completed vaccine cards in return for cash or a donation to a specified charitable organization.

The physician was also accused of injecting children with saline solution, at their parents’ request, rather than with the vaccine.

Moore’s attorneys had argued that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regulations that were in place were unconstitutional and

Bondi, in a post on X, said, “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

🚨 JUST IN: Attorney General Pam Bondi just dropped all charges against Dr. Kirk Moore.



Dr. Moore, a Utah physician, was accused of destroying thousands of mRNA vials and issuing fake vax cards.



“Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government REFUSED TO DO… pic.twitter.com/115QzPLPAa — Hank™ (@HANKonX) July 12, 2025

Moore was described as a “threat to public safety” by the DOJ when he and 3 other co-defendants were indicted by the DOJ in 2023.

The plastic surgeon and another co-defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges while one co-defendant entered into a plea agreement for a misdemeanor charge and another co-defendant entered into a diversion agreement.

According to CBS News, the DOJ did not respond to questions as to whether the charges for the co-defendants would be dropped as well.

Following the dismissal of the charges, an emotional Moore described why he took the actions he did to help those who wished to avoid the shot that was being pushed on them against their will, describing it as “doing what’s right.”

BREAKING: Heroic freedom physician Dr. Kirk Moore was being prosecuted because he helped patients avoid unwanted Covid jabs



…and his case was just dropped!



HUGE WIN 🇺🇸



H/T @EithanHaim pic.twitter.com/17bk8SpVrk — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) July 12, 2025

Moore’s case had been publicized by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who last week urged Attorney General Bondi to drop the charges against the doctor.

In a post on X, Greene described Moore as a, “hero who refused to inject his patients with a government mandated unsafe vaccine!”