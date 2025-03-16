"Beyond Reasonable Doubt": Former MI6 Head Told Boris Johnson COVID-19 "Was Engineered In The WIV"

Last week we noted reporting by journalist Alex Berensen, who cited two large German newspapers in revealing that Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has long had evidence that the Covid-19 virus originally came from a US-funded lab in Wuhan, China.

According to these reports, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe in 2020, the German government commissioned a secret intelligence operation under the codename of Saaremaa to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2. When they concluded that a lab leak was most likely, the German Chancellery ordered that the results were to be kept hidden from the public.

The UK Knew Too...

Now, the Daily Mail reports that "a former spy chief submitted a secret dossier to No 10 early in the pandemic reporting that the virus had originated with a leak from a Wuhan facility."

Except that Patrick Vallance, the UK's equivalent of Anthony Fauci, quashed it.

A classified dossier compiled by Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, was passed to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the start of the outbreak in March 2020 which stated: 'It is now beyond reasonable doubt that Covid-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology'. The file, marked 'Secret – Recipient's Eyes Only' argued that Beijing was pushing a fake narrative that the virus had originated in an animal market. The dossier, compiled by a group of eminent academics and intelligence experts and seen by The Mail on Sunday, said China even retrospectively manipulated viral samples to give credence to the deception. But the argument is said to have been dismissed by Patrick Vallance, who was a familiar face during the pandemic as he flanked Mr Johnson at No 10 news conferences.

In a new statement from Dearlove, he writes that "Boris himself was persuaded by its argument. But the weight of the Government's scientific establishment, already signed up to the Chinese narrative, prevailed."

Last night, a source close to Mr Johnson pointed the finger at Lord Vallance for rubbishing the lab-leak theory in order to appease the Chinese government. The source said: 'Boris repeatedly asked the [intelligence] agencies to do more work on the origins of Covid. It struck him as simply too much of a coincidence that a mutant Covid virus appeared in a city that just happened to possess one of the only labs in the world that engineered mutant Covid viruses.

This is pretty huge, also personally disconcerting because this is what I also suspected in 2020, but would have been basically impossible to report and maintain a career at that time: Western intelligence not only asserted with high probability WIV leaked Covid, but knew PRC… https://t.co/FVnCP1QO77 — Sam Cooper (@scoopercooper) March 16, 2025

NYT Offers Lame 'Mea Culpa'

In light of the two reports, the NY Times - which peddled natural origin propaganda while slamming lab-leak proponents, has penned a mea culpa of sorts that boils down to 'we had bad information, oops!'

We have since learned, however, that to promote the appearance of consensus, some officials and scientists hid or understated crucial facts, misled at least one reporter, orchestrated campaigns of supposedly independent voices and even compared notes about how to hide their communications in order to keep the public from hearing the whole story. And as for that Wuhan laboratory’s research, the details that have since emerged show that safety precautions may have been terrifyingly lax.

Let's Review

Prior to 2014, Fauci / NIAID were funding gain-of-function research on US soil, specifically manipulating bat covid under the guise of preventing the next pandemic. One of the methods they explored was 'survival of the fittest' - i.e. feed enough non-human infecting cells human ACE2 receptors in a petri dish until a tiny fraction of them evolved, then culture those. This avoided a detectable 'seam' on the virus that would otherwise prove manmade (CRISPR) engineering.

Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina (And USAMRIID of 'hot zone' fame) bred special 'humanized' mice with ACE2 receptors that mimicked a human's in collaboration with WIV. This was a key step. that mimicked a human's in collaboration with WIV. This was a key step.

Baric asked Shi if he could have the genetic data for SHC014. “She was gracious enough to send us those sequences almost immediately,” he says. His team introduced the virus modified with that code into mice and into a petri dish of human airway cells. Sure enough, the chimera exhibited “robust replication” in the human cells—evidence that nature was full of coronaviruses ready to leap directly to people.

Several months before the ban, Fauci gave NY nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance a , Fauci gave NY nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance a contract to continue the same research in Wuhan.

While operating in Wuhan, EcoHealth approached DARPA with a leaked proposal called DEFUSE, which outlined a method to genetically modify bat COVID to infect humans with an aerosol transmission. DARPA declined, but it was effectively a roadmap for creating COVID-19. The fact pattern goes more or less cold after this (we have no evidence they pressed on and did it anyway). , which outlined a method to genetically modify bat COVID to infect humans with an aerosol transmission. DARPA declined, but it was effectively a roadmap for creating COVID-19. The fact pattern goes more or less cold after this (we have no evidence they pressed on and did it anyway).

Then, a human-infecting bat coronavirus broke out across town from the US-funded lab experimenting with human-infecting bat coronavirus, which was never found in nature. Jon Stewart which was never found in nature. Jon Stewart nailed it

After it broke out, some of Fauci's own advisers said 'this looks manmade as fuck , sir' - which Fauci encouraged them to reconsider. 48 hours later they were all onboard the natural origin train with EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak spearheading their response (that did not disclose his conflict of interest, and Lancet later apologized for that), and the ensuing " Proximal Origins " paper by Kristian Andersen (one of the guys on the Fauci call who changed his mind).

emails released a year after the pandemic’s beginning showed that Andersen initially thought the virus had been genetically engineered. However, after a phone call with Fauci and another major virology funder, Jeremy Farrar, then with the Wellcome Trust, Andersen reversed course.

Andersen continues to lie about it (this was written by former Senate investigator, Paul Thacker).

Now we know:

The former head of MI6 told Boris Johnson it was likely a lab leak in 2020, but Johnson's equivalent of Fauci shot it down.

German intelligence came to the same conclusion in 2020.

The US State Department was issuing internal warnings over the Wuhan Lab that leaked to WaPo in April 2020.

In January, the (Biden) CIA updated their opinion to Lab Leak. Chris Cillizza apologized

So the obvious answer is that the natural origin campaign, which was of course amplified by mainstream outlets, was designed to conceal the likely path to where we are now.