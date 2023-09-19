COVID-19 Vaccines Revealed To Be 'Neither Safe, Nor Effective': Watchdog

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

COVID-19 vaccines were authorized in Canada during 2020 and 2021 without being subjected to the country’s safety tests as required under established drug regulations, revealed an accountability watchdog.

A medical assistant holds a tray of syringes filled with doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, 2021. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

An investigation into COVID vaccines found that the jabs were “neither safe nor effective,” said the nonprofit National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) in a Sept. 15 post on X. The organization published a report Thursday detailing the flawed mechanism through which the vaccines were granted “approval” in Canada.

“It is important to understand that the COVID-19 vaccines were never approved under the traditional approval process for drugs in Canada,” stated the report (pdf). Instead, Health Canada, the federal agency responsible for national health policy, approved the vaccines through an alternative authorization process—an interim order.

“Under the alternative authorization process, the necessity to establish the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines through an objective manner appears to have been set aside.”

Canada's Food and Drug Regulations require that a drug can only be approved in the country after its safety and effectiveness are demonstrated to the Minister of Health. Then, the minister considers whether the benefits outweigh the risks, following which, approval is granted.

Instead of following regulations, the Minister of Health sanctioned an interim order on Sept. 16, 2021, which exempted all COVID-19 vaccines from normal review and approval. This provision usually allows the minister to override normal regulations in situations of “significant risk” to health, safety, or the environment.

In Canada, four COVID-19 vaccines were authorized by the health agency under an interim order—Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen, and AstraZeneca.

The report noted that under the order, vaccines were authorized under a “subjective test.” In this situation, authorization is granted by simply proving that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

“This cannot be an appropriate standard for approving a drug that the Government intends to administer to the entire population. It is difficult to conceive of a less-scientific test for drug authorization than that found in the Interim Order.”

A child receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Va., on Nov. 4, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Moreover, the order made sure that the authorized vaccines could not be revoked even under evidence that it was unsafe and ineffective. Once an interim order is issued, the typical Food and Drug Regulations do not apply.

The order thus exempted manufacturers from having to effectively demonstrate “objective evidence of safety and effectiveness” of their COVID-19 vaccines.