COVID Christmas: Never Forget

Yes, it's been five years.

Yes, it's the season of joy and forgiveness, blah blah blah.

But, fuck that!

In 2020, while the sheeple huddled in fear-porn isolation, a cabal of power-hungry bureaucrats and pharma-shilling "experts" pulled off the greatest heist in modern history: they stole Christmas.

Not with guns or tanks, but with "emergency decrees," arbitrary lockdowns, and endless streams of hysterical propaganda about a virus with a 99.7% survival rate for most.

Across the West, authoritarian governors and health czars like California's Gavin Newsom and New York's Andrew Cuomo played Grinch-in-Chief.

Family gatherings? Banned.

Churches closed on the holiest night of the year, while big-box retailers like Walmart raked in billions—essential, you see.

Travel restrictions grounded flights, borders slammed shut, and millions faced solitary holidays, Zoom "celebrations" replacing real human connection.

In the UK, Boris Johnson's last-minute Tier 4 lockdown crushed plans for millions, proving politicians love nothing more than moving goalposts.

And to ensure we don't forget (or forgive) those that imposed such a farce upon so many, Martin Armstrong dug up some images as a reminder...

The economic carnage was deliberate: small businesses gutted, restaurants shuttered, while Amazon's Jeff Bezos laughed all the way to his yacht.

Fauci the Flip-Flopper pontificated from his ivory tower, warning against singing carols or hugging grandma, as if seasonal joy itself was a superspreader event.

This wasn't public health - it was social engineering on steroids.

Fear was the weapon, compliance the goal.

The tyrants wrapped their theft in "science" bows, but the data later exposed the scam: excess deaths from despair, suicides, delayed treatments far outweighed their "saved" lives narrative.

Five years on, the damage lingers: fractured families, eroded trust, and a precedent for endless control.

Christmas 2020 wasn't just stolen - it was sacrificed on the altar of technocratic tyranny.

Never forget: they hated the Whos down in Whoville, and they'll do it again given half a chance.

Never Again!