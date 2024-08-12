print-icon
Dr. Fauci Admits He's Infected With COVID For Third Time After Being "Vaccinated And Boosted Six Times"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 12, 2024 - 07:45 PM

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he’s been infected with COVID for a third time despite having been “vaccinated and boosted six times.”

Yes, really.

The former chief medical advisor to the president, who became the face of the COVID vaccination drive from late 2020 onwards, reacted to catching COVID-19 yet again by thanking the vaccine.

“I got infected about two weeks ago, it was my third infection, and I have been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times,” said Fauci.

Fauci, who back in 2021 said, “If you get vaccinated, you are protected,” seemingly hasn’t been protected from catching the virus despite receiving half a dozen vaccines.

He also separately asserted during the same year, “When people get vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”

Those comments have aged rather badly.

