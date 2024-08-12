Dr. Fauci Admits He's Infected With COVID For Third Time After Being "Vaccinated And Boosted Six Times"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he’s been infected with COVID for a third time despite having been “vaccinated and boosted six times.”

Yes, really.

The former chief medical advisor to the president, who became the face of the COVID vaccination drive from late 2020 onwards, reacted to catching COVID-19 yet again by thanking the vaccine.

Dr. Fauci has COVID again for the third time and has been vaccinated and boosted six times



pic.twitter.com/Gsdz9bDCbP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2024

“I got infected about two weeks ago, it was my third infection, and I have been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times,” said Fauci.

Fauci, who back in 2021 said, “If you get vaccinated, you are protected,” seemingly hasn’t been protected from catching the virus despite receiving half a dozen vaccines.

He also separately asserted during the same year, “When people get vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”

FAUCI IN 2021: "When people are vaccinated, they are not going to get infected."



FAUCI NOW: "I got infected about two weeks ago. It was my third Covid-19 infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times."



How much more evidence do we need to prove that he… pic.twitter.com/4Aq37MFfE4 — John Wick (@Scentofawoman10) August 12, 2024

Those comments have aged rather badly.

Respondents on X had a field day.

Proving the vaccine is all but useless, I have never had COVID-19 on the other hand. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 12, 2024

It’s almost like the vaccine didn’t work 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aouQ52Koux — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) August 12, 2024

Perhaps he should begin to trust science and stop taking ineffective vaccines. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) August 12, 2024

Third times a charm? — ⏳ChaoticSandman⏳ (@ChaoticSandman) August 12, 2024

The science has spoken. — Ashir Qureshi (@AshirQureshi_) August 12, 2024

"When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe they will not be infected."

— Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director (May 17, 2021, MSNBC) https://t.co/x08Esmz4wF pic.twitter.com/uypGetM2oF — APBIOonly (@APBIOonly) August 12, 2024

* * *

