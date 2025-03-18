Dr. Leana Wen Admits Some COVID 'Conspiracy Theories' Were Actually True

Via American Greatness,

Dr. Leana Wen, a former CNN medical analyst who famously stated that “the unvaccinated should not be allowed to leave their homes,” is now admitting that Covid dissenters should have been allowed to ask questions.

Wen, in a recent video, addresses the fact that many people had questions, particularly about the Covid vaccine, but were afraid to ask those questions because they might be told that their concerns were simply conspiracy theories.

Dr. Leana Wen Now Admits Some ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Were Actually True



“People were concerned about the impact of the vaccines on their menstrual periods. Well as it turns out, there have been studies that have shown that there may be some changes to the menstrual period in the… pic.twitter.com/U2JbXcR1SU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 15, 2025

In that video, Wen admits that concerns that were raised about the vaccine’s impact on women’s menstrual cycles are supported by studies that “have shown that there may be some changes to the menstrual period in the short term.”

Wen also conceded that questions about natural immunity from infection were summarily dismissed during the first two years of the pandemic because medical officials didn’t want people to be exposed through what she termed “chicken pox parties” where people could be infected all at once.

According to Wen, medical experts now admit that a person who has been infected with Covid does enjoy short term immunity benefits, saying, “It’s also true that … you do get some degree of pretty good immunity after having infection.”

Wen says Covid dissenters should have been able to ask questions and that she would have answered them.

The turnaround is a sharp contrast to Wen’s harsh earlier stances taken during her regular appearances on CNN as a medical analyst, her opinion pieces for the Washington Post and her time as a guest contributor for NPR, PBS, BBC, and MSNBC.

She had some of the most unhinged takes. pic.twitter.com/P0inGUdQQ4 — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) March 16, 2025

A comment posted by Harry Fisher on X, formerly Twitter, describes Wen’s admissions as a larger pattern of “slow-walking” the truth after first censoring and punishing those with legitimate questions, delaying investigation until after policies are instituted and quietly admitting the truth only when accountability is unlikely.

If nothing else, Dr. Wen’s about-face is more evidence that public health decisions and Covid policies affecting millions of people were driven by politics rather than scientific inquiry.

The public is right to hesitate before trusting experts who put narrative control ahead of their institutional credibility.