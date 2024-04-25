Fauci To Testify In Public Hearing On COVID-19 Response, Origins

Authored by Stephen Katte via The Epoch Times,

Dr. Anthony Fauci is locked in to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on June 3, his first public hearing since retiring as the president’s chief medical advisor in 2022.

Subcommittee Chair Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) announced in an April 24 press release that Dr. Fauci agreed to appear late last year.

“Retirement from public service does not excuse Dr. Fauci from accountability to the American people,” Mr. Wenstrup said. “On June 3, Americans will have an opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Fauci about his role in overseeing our nation’s pandemic response, shaping pandemic-era policies, and promoting singular questionable narratives about the origins of COVID-19.”

Dr. Fauci testified in a closed door hearing in January.

According to Mr. Wenstrup, Dr. Fauci has already admitted “to serious systemic failures in our public health system,” which he says deserves “further investigation.”

Mr. Wenstrup says among other revelations, Dr. Fauci has said the six feet apart social distancing guidance, recommended by federal health officials and used to shut down small businesses across the country, “’sort of just appeared,” and was likely not based on scientific data.

During the two-day January hearing, Dr. Fauci revealed he signed off on every foreign and domestic NIAID grant without personally reviewing the proposals.

He also admitted that America’s vaccine mandates, which he promoted, could increase the public’s vaccine hesitancy in the future.

Lab Leak—Not So Far-Fetched

At the same time, Dr. Fauci said the lab leak hypothesis around COVID-19’s origins might not be a conspiracy theory, despite his previous very public assertions that it was.

The lab leak theory claims that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and was accidentally leaked. In the years since COVID first appeared, this hypothesis has been gaining steam, with even the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) saying it can’t be ruled out as an option.

Mr. Wenstrup claimed that during the previous hearing, Dr. Fauci said he “did not recall” specific COVID-19 information and conversations relevant to the Select Subcommittee’s investigations over 100 times.

A full transcript is expected to be released before the public hearing in June.

Mr. Wenstrup believes the testimony shared so far “raises significant concerns about public health officials and the validity of their policy recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We also learned that he believes the lab leak hypothesis he publicly downplayed should not be dismissed as a conspiracy theory,” he said. “As the face of America’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these statements raise serious questions that warrant public scrutiny,” Mr. Wenstrup added.

Following Dr. Fauci’s hearing, the select subcommittee will also hold a public hearing with EcoHealth Alliance president Dr. Peter Daszak on May 1.

Mr. Wenstrup said it “will serve as a crucial component of our investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and provide essential background ahead of Dr. Fauci’s public hearing.”

“We look forward to both Dr. Fauci’s and Dr. Daszak’s forthcoming and honest testimonies, and appreciate their willingness to voluntarily appear before the Select Subcommittee for public hearings.”