Faulty COVID Study Claims Republicans Had 43% Higher Death Rate Due To "Vaccine Hesitancy"

We have seen numerous false conclusions made by covid studies over the course of the past few years, with the majority of them relying on assumptions rather than scientific data. In the majority of cases, these studies attempt to paint conservatives and unvaccinated individuals as a danger to others or a danger to themselves, with a clear political bias in favor of Democrats and pro-vaccine advocates. In other words, the studies fit the data to support their preconceived notions - The exact opposite of science.

Leftists are abuzz this week on social media in light of a newly published study funded by Yale University suggesting that Republicans in Florida and Ohio died at a rate 43% higher than Democrats. This is proof, they claim, that Republicans were wrong about covid mandates and vaccinations and they are paying for it with their lives. Except, this is not reality.

First, to be clear, every major study on covid deaths puts the median Infection Fatality Rate at 0.23%. Meaning, on average 99.8% of people are under no serious threat from the virus. This vital stat is never mention in the Yale study (or in the media, for that matter).

Yale uses excess mortality data at the county level, coupled with voter registration records to form conclusions on covid death rates in correlation with party affiliation. Published at JAMA Network under the title 'Excess Death Rates for Republican and Democratic Registered Voters in Florida and Ohio During the COVID-19 Pandemic', it relies on a data drought rather than a complete set of statistics to form its conclusions. Let's go through the failings of the study one by one....

1) For example, the study admits that it did not have access to the cause of death for the individuals involved. Individual-level vaccination status was not included in the available data. They simply assume that excess deaths were in fact covid related deaths. 2) The study does not include data on vaccination status at the individual level. Meaning, they had no proof that excess deaths in Republican counties were unvaccinated people. Again, they merely assume that this is the case. 3) The study also admits that research before the COVID-19 pandemic has found evidence of higher death rates in Republican-leaning counties than Democratic-leaning counties. Meaning, death rates are supposedly higher within Republican counties regardless of covid. 4) The study did not find a significant difference in death rates between Republican and Democrat counties in Florida. It only found such differences in counties in Ohio. Already, this suggests a failed premise given it was only applicable in one state. 5) The study excluded voters registered as independent and third party (Why?). Around 41% of American voters identify as politically independent according to Gallup polls. Would their inclusion in the study dilute the results contrary to the study's obvious political bias? 6) The study gathered excess death data from May 2021, around the time they argue most US adults would have access to the covid vaccines. This is a narrow snapshot in time rather than a comprehensive look at Republican and Democrat deaths over the full length of the pandemic and vaccinations. It should be noted that infections and fatality rates started plunging months before the vaccines were introduced widely to the public. This is not a factor the study takes into consideration. 7) Out of the four age groups included in the study, Republicans only had higher excess deaths in two of them (and only in Ohio). The study briefly glosses over the fact that Democratic voters had significantly higher excess death rates compared with Republican voters for the age group 65 to 74 years. That is to say, the baseline theory that Republicans have more covid deaths is debunked by the study's own data.

Where does this leave us? To summarize, the Yale study is incomplete and in some ways self contradicting. In some age groups, Democrats had more excess deaths than Republicans. In Florida, there was no significant difference in deaths between Republicans and Democrats. Yet, Yale jumps to a politically charged conclusion in favor of Democrats anyway. Why?

A cursory glance at Yale University's medical departments and their relationship to Pfizer should give people pause before accepting this study at face value. Pfizer has donated tens of millions of dollars over the past two decades to Yale, including the building of a $35 million medical research center and millions in covid research related grants in the past few years.

The Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has also given millions to Yale specifically for covid research. Both Gates and Pfizer have a vested monetary and political interest in pushing a pro-vaccine message. Beyond that, the vast majority of Yale faculty political donations go to Democrat candidates. Yale is a Democrat run university, so it's not surprising that they would fund an incomplete study that favors Democrat narratives.

The lesson here? Science is being politically weaponized, and every single new claim from such institutions needs to be thoroughly examined rather than taken at face value.