FDA's "Profound Revelation": COVID Shots Killed At Least 10 Children, Stronger Vax Rules Coming

The Food and Drug Administration's top overseer of vaccine policy on Friday told employees that at least 10 American children died "after and because of receiving" a Covid-19 vaccine. In a 3,000-word memorandum first reported by PBS, Dr. Vinay Prasad, director of the FDA's vaccine division, also committed to implementing changes to the FDA's evaluation of vaccine efficacy and safety, and encouraged dissenting employees to find a new job.

“This is a profound revelation,” Prasad wrote. “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.” Prasad said the conclusion about children dying from Covid-19 vaccines was reached after he and other FDA staffers undertook a multi-month, "detailed analysis of deaths voluntarily reported to the [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] system (VAERS)."

That effort focused on 96 deaths that occurred between 2021 and 2024, and said "no fewer" than 10 of them were caused by the vaccines. "If anything, this represents conservative coding, where vaccines are exculpated rather than indicted in cases of ambiguity. The real number is higher." He added,

"It is horrifying to consider that the US vaccine regulation, including our actions, may have harmed more children than we saved. This requires humility and introspection."

A hematologist-oncologist and former Cal-San Francisco professor, Vinay Prasad is the nation's top vaccine regulator (Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OHSU)

Prasad slammed the coercive nature of policies that insisted on Covid shots for children:

"Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful. It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of covid vaccines ... FDA has never requested the manufacturers demonstrate in randomized fashion that vaccinating children improves...outcomes. The available randomized data in children is deeply limited, and broadly negative for symptomatic infection, as discussed in prior ad-coms. Furthermore, COVID-19 was never highly lethal for children, and now MIS-c [Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children] has decreased drastically, and the harms, to kids, are comparable to many respiratory viruses for which we do not provide annual immunization."

Prasad -- a hematologist-oncologist -- was among several outspoken critics of the Covid-19 regime that moved into key public health posts after Trump took office in January. Others include Robert F. Kennedy, Jr as Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Marty Makary as FDA commissioner and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as Director of the National Institutes of Health.

“Vaccine deaths are a very small minority”

That’s what News Nation’s Elizabeth Vargas just told FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary…



His response left the studio silent.



Direct quotes from the interview:



- “Hundreds of thousands of Americans describe vaccine injury”



- “25%… pic.twitter.com/lPyQc7gqeS — Camus (@newstart_2024) November 28, 2025

Friday's memorandum emphasizes that VAERS likely understates vaccine-triggered mortality:

"When it comes to vaccine deaths, VAERS is passively reported. It requires a motivated person, often a doctor, to submit the information. The submission process is tedious and most people who start the form give up along the way. Many more deaths may be unreported."

To minimize future vaccine-driven deaths, Prasad said the FDA "will take swift action regarding this new safety concern" and "will demand pre-market randomized trials assessing clinical endpoints for most new products." Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Prasad repeatedly sounded alarms about public health interventions that were imposed without rigorous efforts to seek evidence of their risks and rewards. This has been a central theme in his body of work; he also authored a book, "Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer."

Prasad said the FDA will also "revise the annual flu vaccine framework," which he called "an evidence-based catastrophe of low quality evidence." He also acknowledged that "[FDA has] not been focused on understanding the benefits and harms of giving multiple vaccines at the same time." He ended the memo by urging staffers who aren't comfortable with the new approach to resign:

"I remain open to vigorous discussions and debate on these topics, as I have always been. I am open minded to modifications or alterations...Some staff may not agree with these core principles and operating principles. Please submit your resignation letters to your supervisor and CC my deputy Katherine Szarama...for those who choose to remain...I look forward to working with you."

Prasad's pointed statement about vaccine-caused deaths comes ahead of this week's meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine committee. The draft agenda for the meetings on Dec 4 and 5 includes FDA policy on giving hepatitis B vaccines to newborn babies, and the entire children's immunization schedule. The meetings are open to the public via live webcasts.

It's noteworthy that major media outlets that obtained a copy of Prasad's memorandum have only provided short quotations from it, seemingly seeking to undercut Prasad's assault on the Covid regime those same outlets unquestioningly supported. You can read the entire 3,000-word memo at The Brownstone Institute, a site originally launched to scrutinize Covid policies.

Dr. Robert Malone, a Covid vaccine critic with credentials in mRNA technology, hailed Prasad's memorandum as a historic milestone. "I am stunned, gobsmacked by his letter," he wrote at Malone News. "The significance and importance of this letter in the context of US and global vaccine policy cannot be overestimated. This is a revolution, the likes of which I never expected to see in my lifetime. The Washington Post called me a liar for stating what is now official FDA policy and truth."

Of course, vaccines were just one of many public health policies of the Covid era that may have done far more harm than good. With a Pandora's box of policy side-effects that include impaired child development, learning loss, a surge in mental breakdowns, soaring juvenile suicide attempts, increased drug and alcohol abuse, increased domestic violence and higher drug overdoses, it's increasingly clear that, in its coercive, ham-handed approach to Covid-19, public health didn't err on the side of caution, but rather erred on the side of catastrophe.