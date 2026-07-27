Flashback: Fauci Funded Technique To Hide Evidence Of Genetic Engineering According To RFK Jr.

Four years ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an accusation that got him shadowbanned, "fact-checked," and dismissed as a crank: that Anthony Fauci's NIAID had bankrolled the development of a laboratory technique whose primary utility was erasing the fingerprints of human engineering from a manipulated virus - and that the technique was then handed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

With Fauci's personal diaries now public, Tulsi Gabbard's last-day document dump on the record, Ralph Baric stripped of his NIH grants and placed on leave by UNC, and Fauci himself scheduled to appear under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Kennedy's remarks are worth revisiting.

Here's what he said:

"He [Fauci] funded Ralph Baric to develop a technique called seamless ligation. And that is a technique for hiding the engineering project." "So, normally, when you do that kind of engineering, you can see it, and you can say, 'That bug was created in a lab.'" "He [Baric] developed a way of hiding all traces [of what] was developed. And he taught that to the Chinese scientists - to Shi Zhengli." "There is no public health [reason for this]; it is the OPPOSITE of what you would do if you are interested in public health... To teach people how to hide that only has a nefarious purpose."

RFK Jr. says Fauci funded a technique used for HIDING human fingerprints on lab-created bugs.



The technique is called “seamless ligation.”



Kennedy explains the only reason anyone would try to hide where a bug came from would be for a “NEFARIOUS purpose.”



"He [Fauci] funded… pic.twitter.com/B8rBc669q0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 27, 2026

Kennedy made the same argument repeatedly around the release of The Real Anthony Fauci, and his complaint was never just that gain-of-function research is dangerous - everyone concedes that now, including the virologists. It was narrower: that U.S. taxpayers paid to develop, and then export, a capability whose only obvious application is defeating attribution.

What "Seamless Ligation" Actually Is

The technique is published, peer-reviewed, sitting on the National Institutes of Health's own servers, and was openly boasted about for the better part of two decades.

Assembling a full-length coronavirus genome from smaller synthetic fragments requires cutting and pasting DNA. Conventional restriction enzymes leave behind junction sequences - "scars" - at every splice point. Those scars are the tell. Line up the genome, spot the regularly spaced artificial seams, and you can say with confidence that a human being built the thing.

Baric's lab solved that problem. Using Type IIS restriction enzymes - which cut outside their own recognition sequence - his team developed an assembly method that leaves no residual site at the junction. The finished genome reads as though it were never cut at all.

Baric's own lab nicknamed it the "No See'm" method - and the full protocol was published in 2008 by Eric Donaldson, Amy Sims and Ralph Baric as Systematic Assembly and Genetic Manipulation of the Mouse Hepatitis Virus A59 Genome in Springer's Methods in Molecular Biology series. Its abstract describes demonstrating "the power of this unique site-directed 'No See'm' mutagenesis approach." "No See'm technology" is listed among the paper's official keywords. The underlying assembly platform had been laid out six years earlier in the Journal of Virology.

The stated scientific rationale is efficiency: no scars means no unwanted mutations at the junctions, and mutants can be generated fast. But efficiency and untraceability are, here, the same property. A seamlessly assembled synthetic genome is indistinguishable from a naturally circulating strain, which is what the method was built to achieve.

Kennedy has put the NIAID funding figure at roughly $212 million to $220 million flowing to Baric over the course of his career.

Meanwhile, Baric was the researcher most affected by the Obama administration's 2014 gain-of-function pause as noted by NPR in "How A Tilt Toward Safety Stopped A Scientist's Virus Research" - and that he was America's foremost coronavirus biologist on the federal dime. Baric and Shi Zhengli went on to co-author the 2015 chimera study in Nature Medicine that the journal was later forced to flag with an editor's note.

In Light Of Fauci's Diary...

Kennedy's longstanding claim is that evidence COVID-19 was man-made was engineered away.

Baric confirmed the furin cleavage site was his job. In a voluntary transcribed interview with Sen. Rand Paul's staff in April, released this week, Baric - co-author of the 2018 DEFUSE proposal, key contributor to NIAID-funded work in Wuhan - confirmed that the furin cleavage site insertion described in that proposal was his assignment. Per Paul's Reading Room, he also confirmed running an experiment that undercuts the core scientific defense of natural origin, and still cannot explain how he ended up on the February 1, 2020 call with Fauci and the authors of "Proximal Origin."

Fauci's diary shows he knew on day one. The entries Paul released this weekend record that on January 31, 2020 - before most Americans had heard the phrase "lab leak" - Jeremy Farrar patched Fauci into a call with Kristian Andersen and Eddie Holmes about the SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site. Fauci's own contemporaneous note: they raised "the possibility that this could have been deliberately inserted and either accidentally released or deliberately released by a crazy person in the lab, the former being the most likely." Roughly half the scientists on that initial call thought the virus looked constructed. Days later, Fauci was on Newt Gingrich's podcast dismissing lab-origin questions: "I've heard these conspiracy theories. And like all conspiracy theories, Newt, they're just conspiracy theories."

A national lab said the same thing in writing. Gabbard's June 18 declassification included an eight-page May 27, 2020 assessment from Lawrence Livermore's International Assessments program concluding that "all of the necessary conditions for an accidental release of a laboratory-modified coronavirus - specifically a coronavirus adapted to recognize human cell receptors - were present" at the WIV in mid-to-late 2019. The documents are online.

Fauci says he expected their Gain of Function guy would say they shouldn't waste time looking at deliberate insertion? "Of course the virus mad scientist guy would say we shouldn't look into the virus mad scientist angle"?



WHAT pic.twitter.com/ci5JTT8TLT — Cthocas (@cthocas) July 25, 2026

And Baric's career is over. As Paul Thacker noted, NIH has quietly removed Baric from all his grants; UNC has placed him on leave and refused to cooperate with federal document requests. Jeffrey Sachs - who chaired the Lancet COVID commission - now points at Baric directly. Robert Redfield told RCI he briefed Mike Pompeo in a SCIF in early 2020: "Mike, this is the smoking gun. This virus came from a lab."

A senior HHS official put it to RCI more bluntly: "Baric designed the gun. But the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger."

The Fingerprint That Wasn't Erased

Kennedy himself never argued the erasure was total - noting a preprint arguing that Baric's fingerprints were visible after all. In October 2022, Valentin Bruttel, Alex Washburne and Antonius VanDongen posted a preprint titled Endonuclease fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2. Their argument: the SARS-CoV-2 genome contains an oddly regular pattern of BsaI and BsmBI restriction sites - exactly the spacing you'd want for efficient lab dis- and re-assembly, and an anomaly among wild coronaviruses. They found the pattern "more likely a product of synthetic genome assembly than natural evolution."

The preprint was aggressively contested and never formally published. If it holds, the implication is that whoever assembled the virus was less careful than the man who taught the technique.