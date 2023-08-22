print-icon
It's Really Happening: Mask Mandates, Contact-Tracing Re-Implemented At Colleges, Offices

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023 - 01:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

There are reports circulating that colleges and offices are beginning to reinstate COVID mask mandates and contact tracing despite no new cases of the virus being reported.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Morris Brown College, a black private liberal arts college has reinstated the measures as part of a “precautionary step.” 

The report notes that students and staff will all be asked to mask up while on campus, only one week after classes began.

A communication issued by the college claims there have been “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center,” a consortium of black colleges and universities located on the western side of Atlanta.

The measures, which include social distancing, temperature checks and no large gatherings are to be in place for two weeks, it is claimed.

Infowars’ Alex Jones reported last week that restrictions were on their way back:

In addition, it has been reported that California-based film studio Lionsgate has reimplemented a mask mandate at its Santa Monica office.

An internal memo states that “Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace.”

Los Angeles County Public Health has recommended that higher-risk residents need to wear masks, claiming that COVID cases are increasing, while admitting that hospitalizations remain low.

The mainstream media is on board with this imaginary “COVID resurgence”:

