Key Figures From "Thank You Dr. Fauci" Lead The Quest For COVID-19 Accountability

The documentary Thank You Dr. Fauci has emerged as a prescient roadmap for understanding the COVID-19 pandemic, its origins, and the political and scientific decisions that shaped the world’s response. If you haven't already, please watch and share this groundbreaking work.

With recent talk of a preemptive pardon for Fauci, the film - and those featured in it, is set to take center stage in what we hope begins a phase of accountability.

BREAKING: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre just refused to confirm/deny whether Biden is looking to pardon Dr. Fauci and Liz Cheney.



"Are any of those names wrong?"



PIERRE: "It would be a bad move on my behalf if I preempted the president [...] This is something… pic.twitter.com/kfiyCGJeBf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2024

Directed by progressive filmmaker Jenner Furst, Thank You Dr. Fauci brings together an extraordinary cast of whistleblowers, investigators, and scientists who were early voices in questioning the narratives surrounding the pandemic. As the Trump administration prepares to take office, with figures like Senator Rand Paul leading investigations into COVID-19 origins, the documentary stands as a bold call for transparency, justice, and reform.

The film carefully curates a mix of insiders, investigators, and progressive activists who have shaped the COVID-19 discourse. Their inclusion not only provides a thorough examination of the pandemic but also underscores the film’s broader message about systemic failures and the need for reform.

Dr. Richard Ebright: The Voice Against Risky Research

Ebright, a molecular biologist and professor at Rutgers University, plays a crucial role in Thank You Dr. Fauci as one of the most prominent critics of gain-of-function research and its potential role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

For years, Ebright has been a leading voice in the scientific community warning of the dangers posed by experiments that enhance the transmissibility or pathogenicity of viruses. His expertise and willingness to challenge public health orthodoxy make him a pivotal figure in the film’s narrative of accountability and reform.

@R_H_Ebright has been fighting Fauci for decades. Neil Harrison, @ekopp and @CharlesRixey from #DRASTIC were pivotal in uncovering COVID origins and scientific frauds committed by Fauci and others. Their work

continues as renewed investigation into Fauci heats up 🧵2/15 pic.twitter.com/LW9uNxVxLn — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

@BiosafetyNow formed after the pandemic to combat Fauci’s reckless gain-of-function agenda, expose negligence, malfeasance and fraud. Scientists like @Bryce_Nickels and @jbkinney are working to retract illegitimate science papers secretly commissioned by Fauci and others 🧵3/15 pic.twitter.com/VTDO4BkLg9 — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: From Lockdown Critic to Key Voice in the Trump Administration

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor of medicine and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, emerges in Thank You Dr. Fauci as one of the most prominent critics of lockdowns and restrictive COVID-19 policies. Known for advocating "focused protection" instead of broad lockdowns, Bhattacharya has consistently argued that public health measures disproportionately harmed the poor, children, and vulnerable populations while failing to adequately address the spread of the virus. His inclusion in the film underscores the growing debate over the societal and economic costs of pandemic policies.

Bhattacharya has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This role places him at the helm of one of the most powerful health agencies in the world, giving him the opportunity to reshape how the government approaches public health and pandemic preparedness.

@BiosafetyNow members @Ayjchan and @DrJBhattacharya exposed COVID origins and criticized lockdowns. Fauci colluded in "devastating take down" of @DrJBhattacharya. Now that he is nom for NIH Director, smears by crooked pro-Fauci scientists and doctors have intensified 🧵4/15 pic.twitter.com/TcQu426LND — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

Dr. Bryce Nickels and Dr. Justin Kinney: Scientists Leading the Push for Biosafety Reform

Dr. Bryce Nickels, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, and Dr. Justin Kinney, a quantitative biologist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, feature prominently in Thank You Dr. Fauci as advocates for greater accountability and reform in scientific research. Both scientists have been vocal critics of gain-of-function research, arguing that the lack of oversight and transparency in this field contributed to the conditions that may have led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair are working to have bullshit Fauci-commissioned scientific papers retracted.

Dr. Marty Makary - early Fauci Skeptic picked by Trump to lead the FDA

Kenny Holston/The New York Times

In Thank You, Dr. Fauci, Makary notes how he became a Fauci skeptic "during the Ebola epidemic," after Fauci "transferred a nurse in Dallas with Ebola to the NIH clinical center in Washington DC, and then Dr. Fauci puts on an astronaut suit and walks in with a photographer for a photo opportunity."

@MartyMakary soured on Fauci during 2014 Ebola Outbreak. He argued for medical objectivity during COVID and was blasted by many. He was right about heard immunity and other misteps. He is now Nom to lead FDA, breaking multi-decade grip on agency by #BigPharma and #BigAgro 🧵5/15 pic.twitter.com/xs6Ng0Fz3x — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

"The media parroted whatever Fauci and the CDC fed them, just as they did when government leaders told them there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, parroting whatever the government told them without asking any questions," Makary told the House Select Subcommittee on the Covid Pandemic on May 11, 2023.

Makary has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump as the next commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Should he be confirmed, he will report to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - should Kennedy also be confirmed as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

David Asher - former State Department Investigator

David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and bioweapons expert, led the U.S. State Department's investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during the Trump administration. His inquiry focused on the possibility that the virus originated from a laboratory incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China.

Asher's investigation examined the WIV's research activities, including gain-of-function experiments that enhance a virus's transmissibility or virulence. He raised concerns about the safety protocols at the WIV and the potential for an accidental release of the virus. Asher also highlighted the Chinese government's lack of transparency and cooperation in investigating the pandemic's origins.

@dasher8090 was seasoned Intel official at State Dept in 2020, his report exposed real Wuhan outbreak timeline, obstruction and failures in the IC. Asher has been prominent in the transition and will be key figure driving new investigation into Fauci, China and the IC 🧵6/15 pic.twitter.com/EhzopD7oMN — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

Andrew Huff - at the center of EcoHealth

Dr. Andrew Huff is a whistleblower who worked for EcoHealth Alliance who we've covered multiple times over the past few years. According to Huff, a former VP at EcoHealth - his former employer helped the Wuhan lab put together the “best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species” for many years.

@AndrewHuff is whistleblower from @EcoHealthNYC who witnessed @PeterDaszak discuss spying on Wuhan lab. He was harassed after going public in 2021. Huff is rumored top-level pick for key health + national security role. He could be a driving force in renewed investigation 🧵7/15 pic.twitter.com/96KEMHx7iJ — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

"China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent. The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese," Huff wrote in his book, The Truth About Wuhan."

Charles Rixey and Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy: The Whistleblowers

The film gives significant attention to Charles Rixey of the DRASTIC research group and Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy, both of whom uncovered critical evidence supporting the lab-leak hypothesis. Their work reveals how government agencies and scientific organizations may have suppressed key information about the pandemic’s origins. The inclusion of leaked documents, coupled with their firsthand accounts, adds weight to the film’s argument that a full reckoning of the pandemic’s roots is overdue.

After @RandPaul exposed Fauci's lies in Senate hearing, Lt Col Murphy of @USMC leaked DOD DEFUSE Proposal with @CharlesRixey. Murphy risked his life to expose smoking gun, bombshell from 2018 and @JennerFurst says @realDonaldTrump should give him the Medal of Freedom🧵8/15 pic.twitter.com/xnvhaxpArJ — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

Adam Andrzejewski: RIP

A crusader for government transparency, Andrzejewski - founder of OpenTheBooks.com filed several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests which revealed Fauci's exorbitant $450,000 per year salary and several other damning details related to the pandemic. Andrzejewski passed away unexpectedly in August at the age of 55 right before he was set to testify against Fauci.

@everydimeonline was a crusader of government transparency. His FOIA's exposed Fauci’s 450K salary, his wealth doubling during the pandemic and his calendar, which connected damning emails, secret telecons and Fauci’s potentially criminal role during the COVID pandemic 🧵9/15 pic.twitter.com/eNe1RS5BAn — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

Adam was filmed at Fauci’s hearing on 6/3/24. He was about to drop bombshell exposing Fauci’s role in over 650M in Pharma royalties paid to NIAID after pandemic. A healthy father in his 40s...Adam mysterious died in his sleep of “natural causes” weeks after filming 🧵10/15 pic.twitter.com/Z5c3qos7aC — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

Dr. Robert Redfield: A Key Figure in the COVID-19 Accountability Movement

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emerges as a critical voice in Thank You Dr. Fauci - noting how he was shut out of Fauci's conclave of pandemic advisors despite his position.

Redfield joined @BioSafetyNow during filming and now treats Long-COVID and Vax-injured patients suffering from complex, debilitating health conditions. He believes GOF research is to blame and #WarpSpeed corruption hid major MRNA risks before making #BigPharma +90B 🧵12/15 pic.twitter.com/RBgIFECJl3 — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 16, 2024

The Trump Administration and a New Era of Accountability

As Thank You, Dr. Fauci gains traction, the Trump administration’s return to power positions figures like Senator Rand Paul to lead investigations into COVID-19’s origins and alleged coverups. Paul, a vocal critic of Fauci, has promised to subpoena records and hold hearings into gain-of-function research and the suppression of the lab-leak theory.

The documentary becomes particularly relevant in this context, as many of the individuals featured are expected to play active roles in shaping these inquiries. The film’s message aligns with the incoming administration’s focus on challenging the so-called “Deep State” and holding public health officials accountable.