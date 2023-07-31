Rand Paul Files Criminal Referral Against "Absolute Liar" Fauci

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul has filed a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, asserting that Anthony Fauci lied while under oath concerning gain of function research in Wuhan being funded by Fauci’s NIH.

Paul forwarded copies of 2020 email exchanges that show Fauci confirming that he knew “scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments.”

This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ. https://t.co/Y191SmMiIr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 29, 2023

The email Fauci sent to then-Inspector General of the Health and Human Services Department Garrett Grisby, cites a conversation Fauci had with, “highly credible scientists,” who, “were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCov there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.”

“Upon considerable discussion, some of the scientists felt more strongly about this possibility, but two others felt differently. They felt that it was entirely conceivable that this could have evolved naturally even though these mutations have never been seen in a bat virus before,” Fauci wrote.

“The reasons for each side of the argument are too complicated to bother you with,” Fauci wrote.

The Senator has repeatedly vowed to expose Fauci’s role in a cover up of the origins of COVID.

Last week Paul also took aim at several virologists who apparently agreed that pursuing evidence concerning a Coronavirus lab leak in Wuhan would cause a “shit show” of problems with China, and that it was better to dismiss the notion out of hand.

