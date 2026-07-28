RFK Jr. Says HHS Found Fauci Diaries Across 11 Different Servers

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Health officials located the diaries of Dr. Anthony Fauci across nearly a dozen different servers, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on July 27.

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 22, 2026. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

"It took us about eight months to dig these out of 11 separate servers, where they had been sequestered and secreted," Kennedy said during an appearance on Fox News.

After obtaining the private entries of Fauci, who was the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from 1984 to 2022, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) handed over the documents to Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). The senators have been investigating the origins of COVID-19 and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, subsequently released diary entries from December 2019 through December 2022, combined into one document.

"I think the starkest impression that you get from reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly," Kennedy, whose HHS oversees NIH, said on Fox.

Fauci's institute had provided funding to a Wuhan laboratory to run experiments on coronaviruses, at least one of which added a feature to a virus. A 2018 research proposal outlined work that would insert a feature called a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus, which may have been done at the Wuhan lab.

In a diary entry, Fauci recounted how, during a Feb. 1, 2020, call, 9 of the 11 scientists felt that deliberate insertion of the furin cleavage site into the COVID-19 virus was possible, noting past work done at the Wuhan lab.

Fauci, though, repeatedly promoted the theory in public that the virus, known as SARS-CoV-2, came from nature.

"There was a study recently that we can make available to you, where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences there and the sequences in bats as they evolve," Fauci told a White House briefing in April 2020. "And the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human."

That paper, "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2," said that "SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus" and that no lab-based scenario was plausible.

Fauci was involved with crafting the paper, emails released by Paul show, and the paper's authors doubted their conclusions both before and after the study's publication, according to messages made public by Paul and others.

The following month, in May 2020, Fauci told National Geographic that there was no scientific evidence that COVID-19 was made in any lab in China.

Fauci also said in his diary that he had convinced the mayor of New York City to close schools.

"I had a similar call with Ann O'Leary, the [chief of staff] of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California," Fauci wrote. "Ann said that based on my TV appearances today and yesterday, the Governor has decided to close the schools in California as well as the bars and restaurants."

Fauci said in a 2022 interview that he had "nothing to do" with schools being closed.

Fauci declined to testify to Paul's committee on a voluntary basis, prompting the senator in June to subpoena Fauci. The doctor is scheduled to testify before the committee on Wednesday.

Fauci, who has not responded to requests for comment, is covered against many possible charges by a preemptive pardon provided by former President Joe Biden.