Sen. Ron Johnson Says Pandemic "Preplanned By An Elite Group Of People" Who Conducted "Event 201"

And now, better late than never, a US politician recognizes that all may not have been what it seemed with the pandemic - and its tyrannical response.

Senator Ron Johnson on Friday told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Covid-19, and its response, were "preplanned by an elite group of people" who conducted "Event 201" - a joint exercise conducted by John Hopkins, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum - which envisioned the spread of a coronavirus pandemic in South America which included over 65 million deaths worldwide.

The simulation concluded that national governments are nowhere near ready for a pandemic.

"We are going down a very dangerous path, but it is a path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people that want to take total control over our lives, and that's what they are doing, bit by bit," said Johnson, who sits on the Senate Homeland Security Committee and is a ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

To which Bartiromo responded: "It is just extraordinary to me that the government was working with social media to amplify lies and suppress truth and has been doing so repeatedly. We just saw the Facebook story, the Twitter files, all of the all the way, government officials from the CDC, FBI, you know CIA, a thousand people according to the reporters working on the Twitter files, worked with social media to amplify lies and suppress truth.

Why couldn't the American people know that, you know, there were other alternatives to treat Covid why can't American people know there were side effects with the vaccine?

Johnson then said: "This is all preplanned by an elite group of people, that is what I am talking about, Event 201 occurred in late 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about the pandemic. Again -- this is very concerning in terms of what is happening, what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom," adding " It needs to be exposed but unfortunately, very few people even in Congress are willing to take a look at this. They all pushed the vaccine, they don't want to be made aware of the fact that vaccines might have caused injuries or death, so many people simply just don't want to admit they were wrong and they're going to do everything they can to make sure they're not proven wrong."

"We are up against a very powerful group of people here, Maria."

Watch: