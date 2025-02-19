Trump Could Be About To Ban COVID Vaccines; Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Trump health officials could be about to recommend a complete stop to covid vaccines for all age groups in the US, according to a report.

The move would effectively ban the vaccines amid widespread suggestions that they are having expansive side effects and causing a spike in excess deaths.

The Daily Mail outlines how Dr Jay Bhattacharya, President Trump’s nomination to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has backed a petition calling for the mRNA vaccines to be paused and retested.

Covid vaccine faces ban for all Americans in radical U-turn by Trump team https://t.co/1rnPceYzbL — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 19, 2025

Bhattacharya, an Infectious diseases expert, has signed on to the Hope Accord, which claims there is a ‘casual link’ between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide, the report further notes.

For too long important voices have been silenced.



Slowly that is changing.



Add your name to The Hope Accord and help them be heard: https://t.co/jL8eIoTO1v pic.twitter.com/r0SylR76JF — The Hope Accord (@TheHopeAccord) November 8, 2024

The report also asserts that new Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is ready to axe the shots if the data supports such a move.

RFK previously petitioned the FDA to revoke emergency authorisation of the shots six months after they were rolled out, citing a lack of data for their effectiveness or safety.

Kennedy has since said that while he wouldn’t have directly blocked the vaccines if he was in government, “I would have made sure that we had the best science, and there was no effort to do that at that time.”

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who is being considered for a health advisory role in Kennedy’s team, has also called for the jabs to be suspended and reassessed.

Bhattacharya was a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration in which thousands of scientists called for a policy of herd immunity over lockdowns and vaccinations.

He was also one of the many experts who was censored and attacked during the pandemic for challenging the orthodoxy.

Bhattacharya previously warned that “When you take a position that is at odds with the scientific clerisy, your life becomes a living hell.”

Speaking at the Academic Freedom Conference at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, Bhattacharya, who previously described lockdowns as the most catastrophically harmful policy in “all of history,” and “the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years,” noted “we have a clerisy that declares from on high what is true and what is not true.”

He added that he has come to the conclusion that “academic freedom is dead.”

The most recent CDC data shows that 45 percent of adults over 65 years old have taken the most recent Covid booster shot, while 23 percent of Americans over 18 years of age have gotten it.

* * *

