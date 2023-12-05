The U.S. Department of Defense has revised its figures related to heart inflammation cases following COVID-19 vaccination. This change marks yet another instance in the military's ongoing efforts to navigate the complex landscape of vaccine side effects.

Ashish Vazirani, the acting under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, cited an Oct. 11 report which says that the number of myocarditis and pericarditis cases post-vaccination among military personnel is now estimated between 80 and 90. This contrasts sharply with the previous count of 120 cases within 21 days of vaccination, a number that also excluded additional cases occurring beyond this time frame. The Pentagon's silence in response to inquiries adds an air of mystery to this sudden recalibration.

This revision emerges as the latest in a series of actions perceived as downplaying the vaccine's side effects. In 2021, amidst data indicating diminishing vaccine efficacy, the military continued to mandate vaccination for all members, regardless of their recovery from COVID-19 or the emerging evidence suggesting the superiority of natural immunity over vaccination. This mandate was only recently lifted under new legislation signed by President Joe Biden.

Myocarditis and pericarditis, both forms of heart inflammation, were recognized as adverse events shortly after the vaccine rollout. Notably, 2021 saw a significant rise in myocarditis cases within the military, which was openly acknowledged over the summer.

The recent disclosure by Mr. Vazirani in a letter to Senator Ron Johnson further complicates matters. He highlights the challenge in reporting precise adverse event numbers due to the complexities in establishing a direct causal link between vaccination and clinical diagnoses. This statement contradicts an earlier report to Representative Mike Rogers, which cited 326 cases of myocarditis, 351 cases of pericarditis, and 353 heart attacks among military personnel. These numbers, derived from the Defense Medical Surveillance System and the Theater Medical Data Store, reveal a stark discrepancy in reported figures.

Mr. Vazirani, in the follow-up missive, said that the military included members in the prior vaccination group who had a prior infection and members in the prior infection group who had a prior vaccination. He did not provide a breakdown of members with vaccination without prior infection or other subcategories. In the report shared in September, the military said the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis was higher in members within 45 days of infection compared to members without infection, while the incidence was also higher among members who received a vaccine dose within 21 days of myocarditis or pericarditis was higher than those who did not receive a vaccine. The results, though, showed that members were at higher risk following infection, though in absolute numbers, more members were recorded as suffering inflammation after vaccination than after infection. -Epoch Times

The inconsistency in reported numbers has raised questions and concerns. Senator Johnson has been actively seeking explanations for the observed surge in certain diagnoses during the pandemic. Whistleblowers have also played a crucial role, initially revealing a spike in myocarditis cases in 2021 through the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database. However, subsequent changes to these numbers, attributed to a "database maintenance process," have only added to the confusion.

In 2023, another whistleblower reported further alterations in the recorded cases, with the Pentagon confirming 275 cases among members in 2021. This evolving narrative raises questions about the reliability and transparency of military health record-keeping.

The implications of these changes are significant, particularly when considering the potential long-term effects of post-vaccination myocarditis. Studies, including those by the CDC, have shown concerning findings in follow-up examinations of individuals who experienced myocarditis post-vaccination. Some patients, years after their initial diagnosis, report ongoing health issues, underscoring the need for continued research and vigilance in understanding and addressing vaccine-related complications.