Vax Stocks Tumble As Trump Admin To Link COVID Shots To Child Deaths

by Tyler Durden
Shares in vaccine stocks were sharply lower on Friday after a report that the Trump administration is set to announce the deaths of 25 children linked to COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Washington Post.

The findings are based on VAERS, a federal database that tracks vaccine injuries operated by the CDC. 

Trump health officials plan to include the pediatric deaths claim in a presentation next week to an influential panel of advisers to the CDC that is considering new coronavirus vaccine recommendations, which affect access to the shots and whether they’re free.

As a result shares in Pfizer, BionNTech, and Moderna spiked sharply lower in Friday trade:

Developing...

