"We Have 15,000 Samples In Wuhan ... Could Do Full Genomes Of 700 CoVs": Rand Paul Drops COVID Bombshell

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024 - 03:05 PM

Last week Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote in a Tuesday op-ed that officials from 15 federal agencies "knew in 2018 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was trying to create a coronavirus like COVID-19."

These officials knew that the Chinese lab was proposing to create a COVID 19-like virus and not one of these officials revealed this scheme to the public. In fact, 15 agencies with knowledge of this project have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research.

Government officials representing at least 15 federal agencies were briefed on a project proposed by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. -Rand Paul

Paul was referring to the DEFUSE project, which was revealed after DRASTIC Research uncovered documents showing that DARPA had been presented with a proposal by EcoHealth Alliance to perform gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus.

Now, Paul points to an email between EcoHealth's Daszak and "Fauci Flunky" David Morens from April 26, 2020 (noted days before by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic), when the lab-leak hypothesis was gaining traction against Fauci - who funded EcoHealth research in Wuhan, and Daszak's orchestrated denials and the forced "natural origin" narrative.

In it, Daszak laments the "real and present danger that we are being targeted by extremists" (for pointing out that they were manipulating bat covid down the street from where a bat covid pandemic broke out), and called Donald Trump "shockingly ignorant."

He also told David that he would restrict communications "to gmail from now on," and planned to mount a response to an NIH request which appears to suggest moving out of Wuhan - to which Daszak says "Even that would be a loss - we have 15,000 samples in freezers in Wuhan and could do the full genomes of 700+ Co Vs we've identified if we don't cut this thread."

Which means Daszak, funded by Fauci, lied when he said "every single one of the SARSr-CoV sequences @EcoHealthNYC discovered in China is already published."

And Anthony Fauci concealed the '700 unknown coronaviruses' in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, an EcoHealth progress report referenced "two chimeric bat SARS-like CoVs constructed on a WIV-1 backbone."

About that Gmail thing...

Crazy indeed!

 

