After A Decade Of Bitching About Bitcoin... JPMorgan Reportedly Plans To Allow Crypto As Collateral

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has been nothing if not consistent in his views on cryptocurrencies over the past decade:

Jan 2025: DIMON SAYS BITCOIN HAS NO INTRINSIC VALUE - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1878814714698080427

Jan 2024: DIMON: PERSONAL ADVICE WOULD BE DON'T GET INVOLVED WITH BITCOIN - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1747596221953265821

Dec 2023: DIMON SAYS HE WOULD CLOSE DOWN CRYPTO IF HE WAS THE GOVERNMENT - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1732446151427690752

Oct 2022: JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS CRYPTO TOKENS LACK VALUE - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1580625511856091136

Sept 2022: DIMON TELLS CONGRESS MEMBERS CRYPTOCURRENCIES ARE PONZI SCHEMES - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1572672056113733639

Nov 2020: DIMON: I'M NOT INTERESTED IN BITCOIN, NOT MY CUP OF TEA - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1329075459477311489

Sept 2017: "I'D FIRE ANY JPM TRADER CAUGHT TRADING BITCOIN IN A SECOND FOR BEING STUPID" - https://x.com/zerohedge/status/1747597312333959438

But now, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, JPMorgan plans to allow institutional clients to use their holdings of Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans by the end of the year.

The offering would store clients’ Bitcoin and Ether holdings through a third-party custodian, according to people who spoke to the news outlet.

As CoinTelegraph's Zoltan Vardai reports, if confirmed, the development could make the two leading cryptocurrencies more attractive for institutional investors, akin to the historic approval of the first US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in January 2024.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

The report follows months of speculation that JPMorgan could soon accept Bitcoin and Ether ETFs as collateral.

JPMorgan continues crypto push

JPMorgan has been considering cryptocurrency-collateralized loans since at least July, when the first reports on this matter emerged.

Still, the Financial Times previously reported that adopting Bitcoin and Ether as collateral assets may not occur until 2026.

JPMorgan was among the first US banks to venture into crypto. In 2020, it launched JPM Coin, a dollar-pegged stablecoin. In 2024, the bank reported holding shares of different spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The early integration came despite JPMorgan’s CEO previously expressing criticism of digital assets.

In 2018, Dimon said he had no interest in cryptocurrencies.

In 2022, he called digital assets “decentralized Ponzi schemes,” but commented positively on blockchain and smart contract technology.

Lately, Dimon has moderated his stance somewhat, while remaining skeptical.

“I don’t think we should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke,” Dimon said at JPMorgan’s investor conference in May. “I defend your right to buy Bitcoin, go at it.”

The investment bank also expressed interest in stablecoins during an earnings call on July 15, when CEO Jamie Dimon said they planned to be involved in stablecoins to better “understand” this emerging asset class.