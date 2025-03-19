The Case Against Pavel Durov And Why It's Critical For Crypto

Authored by Aaron Wood via CoinTelegraph.com,

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been allowed to leave France temporarily, but the preliminary charges against him raise significant questions for the crypto community.

On March 13, a French court gave the founder and CEO of the encrypted messaging app Telegram permission to leave for Dubai, where he had previously resided. Durov had been in France since August 2024, when he was arrested at the Le Bourget airport in Paris.

Durov was part of an investigation containing allegations of negligence and complicity in crimes like narcotics trafficking, money laundering, child sexual exploitation and terrorism. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

More broadly, Durov’s case raises questions about developer responsibility for the cryptographic platforms and tools they create — a well-known issue in the cryptocurrency industry.

Is Durov responsible for what happens on Telegram?

The preliminary charges against Durov claimed he was responsible, at least in part, for the illicit activities allegedly enabled by the platform’s encryption and support for cryptocurrencies.

The argument will sound familiar to crypto industry observers, who have been following the case of Alexey Pertsev, the developer of cryptocurrency mixer service Tornado Cash. As with Durov, prosecutors allege that Pertsev is responsible for the illicit activities that took place on the platform, namely money laundering.

Pertsev was arrested in the Netherlands in 2022 and is currently out on bail while he waits for his trial to begin.

In both cases, members of the crypto community have recognized the possible implications to free speech and privacy, and have come to support the executives.

Jose Fabrega, head of marketing at Ethereum-based blockchain Metis, called Durov’s arrest the “Tornado Cash case all over again.”

Source: Jose Fabrega

Natalia Latka, director of public policy and regulatory affairs at blockchain analysis firm Merkle Science, previously told Cointelegraph that “historically, software developers were seen as neutral creators of tools and platforms, responsible for their technical functionality but not for how those tools were used.”

However, she said this has been changing with the proliferation of decentralized tools that “challenge traditional regulatory frameworks.”

This puts decentralized platforms in a “tight spot,” crypto platform Onesafe wrote in a blog post on March 17. “This means knowing the legal frameworks governing their operations and engaging with regulatory bodies.”

It also called the Durov case a “pivotal moment” for the cryptocurrency industry and called on crypto firms to advocate for more “balanced regulations” and support advocacy groups.

Durov himself wrote on March 17 that Telegram has “not only met but exceeded its legal obligations.”

Implications for free speech

Observers and critics alike have raised concerns about Durov’s arrest, discussing what it means for free speech and whether the arrest could have been politically motivated.

Chris Pavlovski, CEO of “alt-tech” video-sharing platform Rumble, said that it was the final straw for him and his company, which had previously clashed with French officials over censorship issues.

Source: Chris Pavlolvski

Gregory Alburov, an investigator for the Anti-Corruption Foundation of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, said that “in addition to being unjust as hell (Durov obviously isn’t engaged in terrorism or weapons trafficking), [the case] is also a huge blow to freedom of speech.”

Durov’s previous clashes with regulators, particularly in 2018, when he refused to comply with an order from Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor, have led many to believe that the charges were politically motivated.

While French President Emmanuel Macron publicly stated that the case is not an attack on Durov, Dmitry Zair-Bek — a human rights lawyer and head of the human rights organization Department One — disagrees.

“Durov is essentially being targeted for his efforts to protect users’ privacy and, of course, for his refusal to cooperate with intelligence agencies,” he said.

Regardless of the motivations, the outcome of the case will have clear implications for future platforms. A conviction could intimidate platforms and executives into more intense moderation to the point of censorship, while a victory could embolden others to abandon obligations to regulators and public safety.

Durov’s leave in Dubai reportedly extends to April 7. The French prosecutor’s office has not made any public statements regarding the status of the case.