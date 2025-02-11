Authored by Frank Corva via BitcoinMagazine.com,

El Salvador is still Bitcoin country, despite the fact that bitcoin is no longer legal tender in the country — at least from where I’m sitting.

Let’s start with some background on the matter.

On January 29, 2025, the Legislative Assembly in El Salvador voted to remove bitcoin’s status as legal tender.

This means that businesses in the country no longer have to accept bitcoin (not that this rule was ever strictly enforced while bitcoin was classified as legal currency, as far as I know; however, I have been told that big businesses that operate in the country (e.g., McDonalds, Walmart) may stop accepting bitcoin as payment now, which could have a detrimental effect on adoption).

This change occurred approximately one month after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) struck a deal with authorities in El Salvador that stipulated the following:

El Salvador would receive a $1.4 billion loan to support the government’s “reform agenda”

Bitcoin-related risks be mitigated; bitcoin acceptance in the private sector must be voluntary, while the public sector’s participation in Bitcoin-related activities would be “confined” (bitcoin can no longer be used to settle government debts or pay taxes)

Operations for the government-created Bitcoin wallet, Chivo, would be “unwound”

While the news of the Salvadoran government’s reversing its policy on bitcoin as legal tender as a result of influence from the IMF feels like a gut punch even to me, someone who isn’t Salvadoran and doesn’t live in the country, I can’t help but believe that El Salvador is still Bitcoin country.

And this feeling has only grown stronger based on what I’ve seen Bitcoiners in El Salvador posting on X.

Evelyn Lemus, co-founder and Director of Education at Bitcoin Berlin, a Bitcoin circular economy within the country, doesn’t plan to stop teaching everyday Salvadorans about Bitcoin.

Just saying it out loud.



Bitcoiners will not stop teaching about Bitcoin and making the adoption happen just because Bitcoin is not legal tender anymore. This means we need to keep pushing harder and keep doing what we do 🇸🇻



LFG🙌

Bitcoin in the hands of people 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hnMpJmL5c7 — Evelyn Lemus (@Evelynlemus2906) February 2, 2025

The team at Bit Driver don’t plan to change their business model — accepting bitcoin as taxi fare — any time soon.

We're still a Bitcoin a company. — Bitdriver (@bitdriver_sv) February 2, 2025

While John Dennehy, founder of Mi Primer Bitcoin, expressed concern about the government of El Salvador’s rolling back its policy on bitcoin as legal currency, he and the ever-growing team at Mi Primer Bitcoin plan to double down on the work they’re doing.

Good morning from El Salvador!



We are now in DAY NINE since the government rescinded Bitcoin as legal tender, at the request of the IMF (effective after 90 days)



This means grassroots, independent Bitcoin education is now MORE important than ever



In response, at… pic.twitter.com/iTXdf0gAoL — John Dennehy (@jdennehy_writes) February 7, 2025

The legendary Max and Stacy haven’t publicly voiced any plans to give up on El Salvador anytime soon.

And El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office, run by Stacy, is still stacking bitcoin and helping to run Bitcoin education programs in the country.

🇸🇻EL SALVADOR STACKS ANOTHER 1 BTC TO STRATEGIC RESERVE



El Salvador is still stacking.



Every day.



➡️Total SBR Holdings: 6,071.18 BTC

➡️Total Added Today: +1 BTC

➡️Total Added Past 7 Days: +22 BTC

➡️Total Added Past 30 Days: +60 BTC… pic.twitter.com/y4kv2693BX — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) February 7, 2025

The lesson here is that while the law around Bitcoin may have changed in El Salvador, the Bitcoiners on the ground in the country have hardly flinched.

Because we are Bitcoin, what matters most is that everyday Salvadorans and everyone else involved in the Bitcoin movement in El Salvador continues to push forward with the Bitcoin mission.

The IMF may have landed a blow, but Bitcoiners in El Salvador remain steadfast in their efforts to foster broader Bitcoin adoption.

El Salvador is still Bitcoin country.