Ethereum Is The "Biggest Macro Trade" For The Next 10-15 Years: Fundstrat

Authored by Martin Young via CoinTelegraph.com,

Market strategy and research firm Fundstrat said Ether will be the “biggest macro trade” over the next 10 years, as it predicted Ether may rally to as much as $15,000 by the end of 2025.

“ETH is arguably the biggest macro trade for the next 10 to 15 years as AI creates a token economy on the blockchain and as Wall Street financializes on the blockchain,” said Fundstrat Capital chief information officer Thomas Lee on Wednesday.

Head of digital asset research for Fundstrat, Sean Farrell, said ETH could go as high as $12,000 to $15,000 by year-end, “so there is still plenty of upside.”

Lee was echoing his comments in a company research bulletin on Wednesday, where he explained that the Wall Street push will be spurred by the GENIUS Act stablecoin regulations and by the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s “Project Crypto,” which aims to modernize the agency for the digital finance age.

Lee said the majority of stablecoins and Wall Street projects are being built on Ether.

The Ethereum network currently has a commanding 55% market share of the $25 billion real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector, according to RWA.xyz.

Ethereum has 55% of the entire stablecoin market. Source: RWA.xyz

Big price predictions for Ether

ETH has skyrocketed 60% over the past 30 days, hitting a four-year high of $4,770, just 2.5% away from its 2021 peak, during early trading on Thursday.

“Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin YTD, gaining +28% vs +18% for Bitcoin,” Lee pointed out.

BitMine has $5.5 billion worth of ETH

The world’s largest Ethereum treasury company, BitMine Immersion Technologies, has targeted a huge $20 billion raise to increase its treasury.

The firm has aggressively accumulated 1.2 million ETH since the beginning of July, and its treasury is now worth almost $5.5 billion.

Meanwhile, company stock (BMNR) has skyrocketed 1,300% over the same period.

Recipe for sustained upward pressure

In a note seen by Cointelegraph, BTC Markets’ crypto analyst, Rachael Lucas, said these positions are strategic and long-term, “taking substantial liquidity out of the market.”

“When you combine record ETF inflows with corporate and sovereign balance sheet allocations, the result is deep structural demand meeting finite supply,” she said, adding: “That’s a recipe for sustained upward pressure on prices, and a sign that digital assets are firmly embedded in global capital markets.”

In July, BitMine suggested the implied value of Ether could be as high as $60,000.