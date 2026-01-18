Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Tumbles To Zero As Staking Demand Soars

Authored by Brayden Lindrea via CoinTelegraph.com,

The Ethereum staking validator exit queue has dropped to zero - signaling a dramatic fall in selling pressure and strengthening confidence in Ether (ETH) as a yield-bearing asset.

Data from Ethereum Validator Queue shows the exit queue has fallen from its September 2025 peak of 2.67 million Ether (ETH) to 0 ETH, while the entry queue has risen more than fivefold over the last month to 2.6 million ETH, the highest since July 2023.

Wait times for the entry queue have now stretched out to 45 days, while exiting ETH is being processed in a matter of minutes.

Ethereum staking entry and exit queue data. Ethereum Validator Queue

Industry analysts said the massive staking inflows strengthen ETH’s supply-demand dynamic, potentially setting the stage for sustained upward price momentum in the coming months.

“Once the entry queue converts into active validators, the staking rate moves higher and pushes toward new all-time highs,” Onchain Foundation’s head of research Leon Waitmann said on Monday. “Bullish set-up for the coming months.”

The massive inflows have been partly pushed by institutional demand for ETH staking yields, which is currently around 2.8% Annual Percentage Rate.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, led by chairman Tom Lee, has been a contributor, having staked over 1.25 million ETH, more than a third of its total ETH holdings.

Nearly half of all ETH is in PoS deposit contract

Crypto analytics platform Santiment noted that more than 46.5% of the total ETH supply is now in the ETH proof-of-stake deposit contract at 77.85 million ETH, worth $256 billion at current prices.

Change in ETH Proof-of-Stake Deposit Contract since Jan. 2016. Source: Santiment

The total staked ETH stands at about 36.1 million, representing around 29% of the total supply, Beaconcha.in data shows.

Despite the bullish indicator, ETH’s current price of $3,300 is still down from its $4,946 all-time high set on Aug. 4, 2025, CoinGecko data shows.