Even A 1% Bitcoin Allocation Can Drastically Reshape Portfolio Risk, Schwab Finds

Authored by Micah Zimmerman via BitcoinMagazine.com,

A new research note from Charles Schwab is challenging a simple question many investors still ask: how much cryptocurrency is “right” for a portfolio.

The answer, the firm argues, is less about prediction and more about psychology—specifically, how much volatility an investor can realistically live with.

The report focuses on exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most widely held digital assets. While they often enter portfolios as small “satellite” positions, Schwab finds they can behave like much larger holdings once risk is taken into account.

Even allocations as low as 1% to 3% can meaningfully reshape portfolio behavior, the analysis shows. That shift is not just about returns. It is about how a portfolio feels during stress. In sharp market declines, crypto does not sit quietly in the background. It moves first, and often further than traditional assets.

“Any allocation to cryptocurrency is likely to increase a portfolio’s volatility,” the report notes, pointing to historical drawdowns that have exceeded 70% for both Bitcoin and Ethereum in past cycles.

Schwab: Steady allocations vs. risk budget

The core message is not a warning to avoid crypto, but a reminder that its role changes depending on how it is used.

Schwab outlines two frameworks investors tend to rely on.

The first is familiar: build allocations using expected returns, volatility, and correlations with stocks and bonds. In practice, this method breaks down quickly because assumptions about future crypto returns vary widely. A second approach shifts the focus. Instead of forecasting returns, investors set a “risk budget,” deciding how much total volatility they are willing to let crypto contribute. Under this lens, portfolio construction becomes less about conviction in price targets and more about tolerance for loss.

The firm stresses that there is no single correct allocation. That uncertainty, it argues, is part of the asset class itself. Crypto behaves differently across cycles, and those differences can be uncomfortable when markets turn.

In more conservative portfolios, even a small Bitcoin position can account for a disproportionate share of total risk. That dynamic forces a tradeoff: modest allocations may limit upside, but larger ones can overwhelm the stability of the broader portfolio.

Schwab also emphasized in the report that digital assets remain speculative. They are not backed by central banks, and they lack many of the protections found in traditional securities. Liquidity, custody, and fraud risks remain part of the equation.

The report did not dismiss the asset class. Instead, it places the decision back with the investor. The question is not whether crypto belongs in a portfolio in theory, but what level of uncertainty an investor is willing to accept in practice—and how much of that uncertainty they are willing to see reflected in every market swing.

Last week, Charles Schwab announced plans for a new “Schwab Crypto” account that would let clients buy and sell bitcoin directly through its platform, marking a deeper push into spot crypto trading.

The offering, developed under Charles Schwab Premier Bank and currently on a waitlist pending regulatory approval, would put the firm in closer competition with platforms like Coinbase, Robinhood, and Webull.