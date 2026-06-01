He's "Full Of Sh!t": JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Slams Coinbase's Armstrong, Declares War On Clarity Act

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has drawn a battle line in Washington: the Clarity Act, as written, is dead on arrival - and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is the enemy driving it.

In a Fox Business interview late last week, Dimon unloaded on the pending crypto market structure legislation, calling it a threat to the financial system and a gift to an industry that wants the privileges of banking without the responsibilities.

“It allows cryptocurrency firms to effectively pay interest on deposits - stablecoins or something like that - without the protection that they should have,” Dimon said.

“It has almost no legal protections.”

Jamie Dimon went on Fox and called Brian Armstrong "full of sh!t" over stablecoins. 😳



Jamie is the GOAT. Love him or loathe him, you absolutely know where he stands.



What stood out to me in the clip was to hear the CEO of America's biggest bank promise to fight, and admit he… pic.twitter.com/Jjbfj7zim9 — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) May 31, 2026

As Micah Zimmerman reports for BitcoinMagazine.com, Dimon's core argument: if a crypto platform walks like a bank and talks like a bank, it needs to be regulated like one. That means Anti-Money Laundering compliance, Bank Secrecy Act obligations, FDIC insurance, capital requirements, liquidity rules, and the full weight of financial oversight that traditional banks carry. The Clarity Act, in his view, lets crypto firms skip all of it.

The fight over stablecoin rewards sits at the center of the dispute. Banks say allowing crypto exchanges to pay customers for holding stablecoins would accelerate deposit flight from traditional institutions — a ticking clock on the business model that has defined American banking for a century.

Crypto advocates counter that such incentives are a natural evolution of payments infrastructure. The bill’s markup is approaching, and neither side is backing down.

Dimon also flagged the AML problem with cross-border stablecoin payments.

“The first one may be legitimate,” he said, “the second one may be a sex trafficker.”

Once money lands in a digital wallet overseas, it can move to a third wallet, a fourth — with no visibility and no accountability. That, he said, is the unresolved risk hiding beneath the optimism around stablecoin utility.

Dimon: Coinbase CEO Armstrong is full of sh*t

But Dimon reserved his sharpest words for Armstrong. The Coinbase CEO, he claimed, is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in Washington to push the legislation through.

“No one is going to bow down to this guy,” Dimon said, calling Armstrong “full of sh*t.”

It was not the first time — Dimon made similar remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year.

JPMorgan is not alone. The American Bankers Association, community banks, and credit unions are aligned in opposition to the bill’s current form.

Dimon made clear this is a fight — not a negotiation.

“We’ll fight it,” he said. “If we lose, we lose. But it will be fought.”