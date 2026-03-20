JPMorgan Activates BTC & ETH As Institutional Collateral

Via Sentora Research,

JPMorgan has officially bridged the gap between "Digital Gold" and "Wholesale Credit."

The activation of direct BTC and ETH collateralization allows institutional giants to finally turn their dormant holdings into immediate USD liquidity without selling a single satoshi.

Operating through the Kinexys (formerly Onyx) digital financing platform, the bank now allows institutional clients like hedge funds and corporate treasuries to pledge BTC and ETH for USD-denominated liquidity.

Unlike previous years where only ETF-wrapped products were supported, this move enables borrowers to leverage their direct on-chain holdings without triggering the capital gains taxes associated with liquidation.

The quantitative framework for these loans is defined by a rigorous risk-weighted haircut model.

Under the current policy, JPMorgan applies a 30% to 50% haircut on BTC and ETH, effectively setting the maximum Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio at 50% to 70% depending on 90-day volatility metrics.

This structure is designed to buffer against the "cascade risk" inherent in crypto markets, where a 15% intraday drop could otherwise trigger systemic liquidations. By treating BTC and ETH as Tier-1 collateral, JPMorgan is effectively putting them on the same playing field as high-quality corporate bonds.

Tri-Party Custody: Assets are not held on the bank’s balance sheet but are secured via qualified third-party custodians like Coinbase Custody and Anchorage Digital. This ensures that the bank facilitates the credit while the assets remain in high-security, audit-ready vaults.

Atomic Settlement: By utilizing the Kinexys blockchain, JPMorgan has reduced the time to move collateral from T+2 days to under 120 seconds. This allows for real-time margin adjustments and prevents the "lag" that often causes over-collateralization in traditional banking.

Tax-Efficiency: Because the institution is borrowing against the asset rather than selling it, they avoid triggering capital gains taxes. This makes crypto-backed credit the most tax-efficient way for "whales" to access their wealth.

The chart clearly shows that BTC collateralized borrowing rates are consistently trending below US high-yield corporate bond yields, even though BTC remains a more volatile asset.

Source: DeFiLlama

While there are occasional spikes during periods of market stress, reflecting short-term liquidity demand and volatility shocks, the overall cost of borrowing against BTC remains structurally lower. This suggests that the market is increasingly valuing BTC’s deep liquidity and global trading nature over its volatility, allowing it to function as efficient collateral. JPMorgan’s activation reinforces the trend by enabling institutions to unlock USD liquidity against BTC and ETH at lower rates, improving capital efficiency while accepting manageable volatility driven fluctuations.

The broader implication for DeFi is the emergence of a hybrid credit market. By recognizing BTC and ETH as “pristine collateral” alongside gold and Treasuries, JPMorgan is effectively lowering the cost of capital across the system.

This brings in significant liquidity, but it also concentrates risk, since these structures rely on a small set of regulated custodians to hold assets.

More broadly, this marks a shift in how balance sheets are used. Assets are no longer just held for exposure, they are actively used to generate liquidity and improve capital efficiency.